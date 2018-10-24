KATIE ZERR: Not fun sitting in the mud puddle

I really dislike this time of the political spectrum.

It is the time when all the so-called dirty little secrets come out, especially in the tight races. These half-truths and innuendoes make really good people on both sides of the political spectrum look like evil villains.

If we believed everything that appears in these commercials, no one running for office would be deemed fit to do so.

We have the great disadvantage to have these types of commercials blaring at us from two states. Those in North Dakota are even more viscous than those in South Dakota races. For some reason that has always seemed to be the norm for our northern neighbors.

For some campaigns, so much mud flies around that it truly mucks up the full picture of the campaign. Obviously that is the plan. Some commercials make me wonder how stupid those people outside of North and South Dakota, who create these advertisements, think we are.

It has gotten to the point that when these mud-slinging commercials come on, I mute the television. It is very irritating to hear the same old riffraff about one candidate or the other.

I wish they spent as much money dealing with the issues as they spend on making each other look like the bad guy.

Maybe I am more sensitive to it this year because I am so disturbed at the divide between the parties. It makes me sick to see people calling each other names and using bullying tactics to get their way. Lies are becoming so commonplace that we don’t care anymore.

That is so sad. Our leaders should not be name-callers and the purveyors of lies. They should be people who care about Americans and America above all else, including money.

It is hard to watch.

So when I see a commercial that makes a candidate that I know is a decent person, who cares about the people of these states and of this country, made out to be a deceitful, evil human being, I am saddened.

I hate sitting smack dab in the middle of this mud puddle