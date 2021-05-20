KATIE ZERR: Opinions, letters important to us

What is an editorial? Is it an attack on someone’s ideals or political lean?

The definition of an editorial is simple: a newspaper article written by or on behalf of an editor that gives an opinion on a topical issue. It is a newspaper or magazine article that gives the opinions of the editors or publishers or an expression of opinion that resembles such an article or a television editorial.

Somewhere along the line we have become a nation that views editorials that do not express the same viewpoint as the reader, as a personal attack on that reader.

Editorials have played a major role in our history. Calls to arms, for change, for reform or renewal of freedoms have changed the course of our history.

“Go West young man,” “Times that try men’s souls,” and “Yes, Virginia…” are the leads to editorials that changed a nation.

During the launching of the grand experiment of democracy, our founding fathers used newspapers as the heart of the political beast.

Thomas Jefferson, one of the staunchest supporters of freedom of the press said, “I am… for freedom of the press, and against all violations of the Constitution to silence by force and not by reason the complaints or criticisms, just or unjust, of our citizens against the conduct of their agents.”

I have always hoped the words I have written will launch discussion, pro or con, and maybe plant a seed that there is more than one manner in which to view issues.

As we traverse this confusing political climate, we must remember that all sides need to have a voice. Because some differ from yours does not make them wrong, nor does it mean that they should not have a platform from which to express their opinion.

Our “letters to the Editor” are one way we allow our readers to express their opinions and views. As of late there has been some confusion about what that means.

Letters to the editor serve two main purposes; to review a story or express an opinion on a recent issue or to share experiences with fellow readers. Letters to the editor are not a reader’s personal soapbox or avenue for a public argument between two differing opinions. We want to present an opportunity for our readers to share their viewpoints, but do not want the newspaper to play a role in back and forth between those with differing views.

That is why there are guidelines. As it was recently pointed out, we have become a bit lax in following our guidelines and for that I apologize. Since I believe that all opinions matter, I have let some letters be printed as is and that is not always the best path to follow.

Inaccuracies and falsehoods should be accompanied by an editor’s note, but that may only inflame some readers who believe that this newspaper only prints one side of the political spectrum. That is not true and never will be. We present a balanced editorial page with weekly columns by our Republican leaders. But no matter how many times it has been proven true, some people will not acknowledge that fact.

We want to have people tell us what they think but to do so, certain guidelines need to be followed. Below this editorial are the basic guidelines, but there are some additions that have not been in print for a while.

All letters must be less than 500 words to be printed and only one letter per month from a reader will be printed.

We also reserve the right to print letters when there is space available. Just because it does not appear the week it is written does not mean it won’t be printed.

We must remember that all voices matter but we must also remember civility and calm should be the reins to control interactions.

“When the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all of the other liberties we hold dear are endangered.” – Christopher Dodd

