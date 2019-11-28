KATIE ZERR: Putting divisions aside will make a peaceful holiday

I can’t imagine what the discussion at dinner during these holidays would be like if all the Punch and Junne Zerr offspring would get together for the holidays.

If anyone remembers my parents, my dad was an easy going man who loved his children with all of his heart. He was an old softy when it came to his kids.

My mom was a driven person who believed in education and using the good sense God gave us. She wanted us to be leaders and not followers and pushed us to achieve through our intelligence.

We were allowed to choose in our beliefs rather than be told how to think or who to follow.

We were raised as conservationist and naturalists, which stuck with all of us. Our love for Mother Earth was ingrained in our lives from an early age.

The majority of my siblings chose to be more liberal in their thought and beliefs, but not all of us. In fact, there are some of us who would be considered very conservative. I often wondered how we sprang from the same loins.

My brothers and sisters have also raised their children to be free thinkers and some have chosen the conservative ideology and others lean more toward liberal beliefs.

None of us back down from a fight. In fact, we have had some battle royales in our lifetimes. Many have centered around politics. One year, the conversation between two of my brothers got so heated that even I stepped back and let them go at it without my two cents worth. My mother raised me to be independent and self-reliant, not foolish.

I can’t imagine what would happen if we were all together in one house during this time of political unrest in our nation. I think it would be like WWF Superstars of Wrestling without the tights and masks.

I do know the neighbors would call the police. We are a pretty vocal group. Add in the nieces and nephews and all hell would break loose.

Those with young children would be covering their ears as they herded the little ones out the front door to protect their children from the disagreements.

I know a couple members of the third generation who would return to let us have a piece of their minds once the children were away from the fray. It is just our nature.

My whole point here is that life is too precious for our differences in ideologies to come between us especially during the holidays.

We live in a time when voicing our opinions can result in persecution or bullying on social media. Our opinions are no longer embraced as the differences in ideologies but as wrong and more wrong. Those who do not think like others are not allowed to freely voice those opinions without fear of repercussions. This is such an affront to our republic that we should be ashamed of what we have become.

I don’t hold back when trying to talk some sense into my younger relatives, but I no longer wait with bated breath for that one comment that sends an edgy conversation into the full blown slobber knocker.

My wish for the holiday season is that we leave politics to other times of the year. That we relish in the joys of the lives that are still with us and just enjoy our families.

If plans come to fruition, I will have a household of Zerr relatives at my home for Christmas. It will be like an old-fashion Zerr Christmas filled with food, joy and song. Something my parents would be proud of.

I will lay down the law and not allow politics to disturb the few days that we will be together.

After the holidays I won’t hold my breath about what is going to happen for the rest of the year.

We are, after all, my mother’s children.