KATIE ZERR: Simple step can help stem a serious problem

There is a serious problem in the United States that continues to grow at an alarming rate, yet the humans that have caused it refuse to take responsibility for it or take the simple step that can help to stem it.

There are many concerns that come to mind in an opening statement such as the above, climate change, increasing hate crimes, mass shootings, but this is something in which the impact can be stemmed by a simple act.

The U.S., like many of the world’s nations, has a stray and feral dog and cat problem at alarming levels. The Humane Society reported in 2018 that there were an estimated 50 million feral cats in the United States and estimates about 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters every year. There are an estimated 1.1 million stray dogs in Houston alone.

Strays are different from feral dogs. Stray dogs may have had a home at one time. They may have been abandoned or released from puppy mills when their best breeding days were behind them. But that still plays a role in the problems associated with free range animal populations.

Homeless, stray or feral animals cause many problems in this area and across the country

Feral and stray dogs scavenge on the fringes of human society and often travel in packs. These are animals that have had little human contact and form packs that are fairly self-sufficient. These packs can survive, through indiscriminate breeding, for a long time. These dogs can carry diseases that are passed to other animals and to our domestic dogs such as parvo, distemper and rabies. They can kill livestock, decimate small animal populations and in some cases, attack humans.

The damage from feral cats is devastating according to scientific studies. A 2013 study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute found that free-ranging, domestic cats (mostly unowned) are the single largest human-caused threat to wildlife.

According to a 2016 report, feral cats have been documented by dozens of studies to be indiscriminate killers of wildlife and the cause of at least 63 species extinctions. Outdoor cats also carry a dangerous parasite that has been linked to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, memory loss and learning problems.

In this area, there is a large number of stray cats that hunt by instinct, scavenge through garbage and spread disease.

According to Tami Schanzenbach, who operates the area animal rescue from her business in Mobridge, there are 36 kittens up for adoption at this time. She has found homes for 95 cats and kittens this year alone.

Schanzenbach said the rescue has found homes for 49 stray dogs and puppies in 2019. Twelve more were sent to the Aberdeen Humane Society to be adopted from that location.

Donations to the rescue not only feed and vaccinate strays but also are used to spay and neuter the rescues before they are adopted. This is an important step in keeping the stray population in our area in check.

How can pet owners help with these issues? By simple spaying and neutering their animals. Dogs and cats have a tendency to escape even the most diligent of owners. Those that aren’t spayed and neutered become part of the problem if they reproduce while on the run. There are plenty of opportunities for this happen in our communities.

It is time for pet owners to put aside their aversions to neuter their male animals or their urge to have just one litter of kittens. The ramifications of bringing those kittens into the world because they are cute, and it would be fun, have far reaching consequences. When the cuteness wears off and homes are difficult to find, many of these kittens are “dumped” on the doorsteps of humane societies in Mobridge and across the nation, adding to the over-population of homeless cats.

The human role in prevention of this problem is simple and available sometimes at no cost through special programs at vet clinics or by other means. It is time to step up and do our part.