KATIE ZERR: Small changes make a big difference

I was raised in a family that was taught to care for the environment and put back more than we take out. That is why I am more than disturbed that our president is ignoring facts put in front of him when it comes to climate change.

This is nothing new for our president. He and facts have a strained relationship.

But when it comes to trying to understand how he can say he doesn’t believe a report put together by his administration is mind-boggling.

The National Climate Assessment report, released last week is a 1,656-page report, compiled by 13 federal agencies and more than 300 researchers, not paid for by radical environmentalist, as it is been portrayed by some. Those serving in this president’s administration wrote it.

The report showed that the country had already warmed 1.8 degrees over the past century and will warm a further 3 degrees by 2100 unless fossil fuel use is scaled back. Predictions even said that warming could approach 9 degrees or more by the end of the century.

Fossil fuels were a huge part of this president’s campaign. “Making America Great Again” includes going back to full scale use of coal, ignoring the dangers of its by-products to the health world’s people and the damage done to the earth.

The president said he doesn’t believe the report. His intelligence is greater than those who spent years in academia in these specific fields, he said.

Those in his administration echoed his thoughts in referencing the report.

“It’s not based on facts. … It’s not data-driven,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said at a news briefing Tuesday. “We’d like to see something that is more data-driven. It’s based on modeling.”

So we should wait and see higher ocean levels, disappearing glaciers and melting ice caps, years of lengthy droughts and higher annual temperatures before believing the report?

Since all of the above are happening right now, how much more data does this president need?

But since we know facts don’t play much of a role in his decision making, maybe we just need to fight with our own methods of conservation.

I am not talking about raking our forest floors to prevent wildfires. (I wonder if we have to rake the prairie to prevent grass fires. Would that even work?)

I am talking about taking steps on an individual level to help the environment. Individually we can recycle, use soil friendly planting techniques and use less chemical on our yards, in our homes and on our animals. We need to re-program our thinking in the way we treat our world.

Small steps can have a big impact.