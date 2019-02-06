KATIE ZERR: Super Bowl game was an old-fashioned slobberknocker

There has been a rash of criticism of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the L.A. Rams and the New England Patriots.

After the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, critics of the low-scoring game said it was riddled with mistakes and bad quarterback play.

The media let their displeasure show with headlines reading “Snooze Bowl,” “Worst Super Bowl Ever,” and “Super Boring.”

What was expected and predicted by many of the so-called football experts was a high-flying, offensive hullabaloo much like many of the games played throughout the year in the NFL. Young talented quarterbacks and quickly developing offensive plays dominated the NFL season.

But not everyone likes the no-defense games such as the Rams-Chiefs game in November, the one with a final score of 54 to 51. I remember watching that game and yelling at the TV, “Someone make a tackle already!”

What was showcased Sunday was an old-fashioned defensive slobberknocker. Instead of two talented quarterbacks having their way with the defense, what we saw was two tough defenses locked in primal battles with the opposing offensive lines, adjusting their calls to match the other team’s game plan and dominating the game for nearly its entirety.

Defensive masterminds Bill Belichick, Brian Flores and Wade Phillips showed the nation what it means to make adjustments that kept the quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket and never let them settle in until the fourth quarter. The Patriots suffocated the Rams’ high-flying offense, holding it to just 260 total yards and 14 first downs. Their rookie star running back, Todd Gurley, played little and for one nice run, was stuffed by the Patriots.

There were some good offensive plays, but it was the defenses that shined. The chess game of blocking schemes and multiple looks on defense made for a hard-fought, struggle to score game that for lovers of defense was a dream come true. From linebackers splitting the gaps to disrupt the quarterbacks, to the perfect timing of defensive backs, the game had plenty great plays to cheer about.

As someone who grew up watching the Purple People Eaters, the Steel Curtain, the Fearsome Foursome and the Monsters of the Midway, it was like going back in time. I learned to appreciate talented players like Lawrence Taylor, Dick Butkus and Ray Nischke.

Some of my favorite players of all time are defensive backs (Joey Browner, Paul Krause and Troy Polamalu, come to mind) so Sunday’s matchup of Bellicheck’s backs against the Rams receivers was so fun to watch.

When Patrick Chung went out in the first half with a serious arm injury, I felt that could turn the tide, but the substitutes played admirably and kept the Rams’ receivers from catching many passes.

Another aspect of the game that was truly enjoyable to watch was the special teams. The Pats repeatedly downed punts (and there were plenty of them) deep in the Rams territory, winning the field position game over and over again.

Boring? Not even close. I watched more of this game than I have others in recent years. In fact, the commercials, which have become the star of the day for some viewers, fell flat and most were what I considered boring.

I think a lot of that can be contributed to the ultra-politically correct movement in our society. Businesses are so afraid of offending one or more segments of our society and causing an uproar on social media, that they played it safe with this year’s advertisements.

Of course, Bud Light is getting backlash for making sure we all knew they didn’t use corn syrup in their beer. It is a perfect example of what is happening in our world today. Boycott the beer because the commercial disses corn growers.

Disclaimer: I am not dissing the corn growers of our nation. I am using this as an example for the above comments.

Sometimes we go too far.

One of my favorite commercials was the Harrison Ford and his Boston terrier for Amazon Alexa. I really loved watching the commercial celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the NFL. It was great to see so many players involved.

I cooked during the half-time show. I am not interested in watching Adam Levine undress or hearing lyrics of music that is being bleeped out. It is just not my cup of tea. I would rather watch Madonna (not a big fan) or Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Remember that halftime wardrobe malfunction controversy?

It seems so tame now.