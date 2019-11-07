KATIE ZERR: Thanks to those who served and sacrificed

On Monday, Nov. 11, our nation honors those who served our country in the armed forces.

It is the time when I think about those in my family, my grandfather McLaughlin, who served in World War I and his sons, my uncles, who also served. From my dad, Punchy Zerr, a sailor who spent time in the Pacific on an aircraft carrier, and his brothers who served in World War II, to those in my immediate family who served.

My oldest brother, Pat, served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was in country as a medic. My older sister Pam also served during that time in the Army and was stationed in Japan in a hospital that took care of the wounded from the war.

My brother Jim was in the Navy as was his wife, Bunny. It is where they met. Both served in California in the medical corps.

My younger brother Kevin chose the Air Force. He spent time in bases across the country during his enlistment, but ended up at Minot Air Force base, working with the base ambulance service.

Obviously, the medical side of the service ran in our genes. My mother was a nurse and I have no doubt in my mind she could have been a doctor had she been born a few years later.

My nephew Paul served 20 years in the Air Force. His dad, Kooner Kosters, and his brother Lester and Lester’s son, have also served. My niece Micky’s husband, Justin Thompson, was in the National Guard.

We have a large, proud military presence in this family.

On Veterans Day I spend time looking at a group of family pictures we gathered when the paper did a special salute to veterans section. Pat is in his scrubs, Pam in military garb, my dad with his sailor’s cap at a cocky sort of tilt. These pictures make me smile and make me sad at the same time. When Pat was in Vietnam and Pam was in Japan, it was a tough time for the rest of the family. It was a horrible war with little or no support from the people of our nation. I can’t imagine what my grandmother Zerr went through with so many of her sons in danger during World War II. She lost one of her sons to that war.

We were lucky. Although some of our military family served in dangerous situations, by the grace of God, they all came home.

On Veterans Day I also think about Jo Hall, whose husband Winston served during WWII and she and her children did not see him for four years. She was one tough lady our Jo.

Nov. 11 makes me think about the families who have sacrificed so much for our nation. They too serve when their loved ones are deployed and away from their families.

I also think about my friends who put on the uniform and protected this nation at times of war and during times of peace. I appreciate them and hopefully will remember to call or send messages thanking them for their service.

I encourage those who benefited from their sacrifice to do the same for those they know who spent time in the armed forces.

To all of those who sacrificed so much during war and in times of peace, thank you. From Willie Voller to my friend Tom Forbes, whose guidance led me to a whole new level of appreciation of the military, thank you.

To those currently serving in our nation’s armed forces, God bless you all and may He keep you safe until you are home again.