KATIE ZERR: There is light at the end of the tunnel

When we look at what is happening in the business sector in our community, is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

I have phone calls and visitors in my office asking about what is happening to Mobridge businesses. There are empty buildings, closed doors and questions about whether or not our town is closing down because of the impact of the pandemic.

There are several reasons we are seeing closed signs on some businesses in town. Health, employee shortages and owner’s choice are a part of the answers to those questions. Some are personal and others have pending re-openings.

With several of these businesses we just need to be patient. The doors will be open again.

Others are still in question but whatever decisions are made we will know in the near future.

Circumstances of life will have an impact on a Main Street restaurant and all we can do is hope a pray there is a good outcome for people who have been a part of our community for years.

There are bright spots in the outlook for our community, including a strong agriculture prices outlook, a good environment for a solid pheasant hatch and walleye spawn and the nation getting back to near normal with the COVID vaccinations helping to bring us closer to the immunity goal.

We have had a strong economy in Mobridge this year, when other communities have not been so lucky. Hopefully we can maintain these levels and continue to grow as our tourism dollars return this summer and fall.

If Mother Nature cooperates with some moisture, our ag economy is looking strong with solid indicators that the farm economy will be above average in 2021. This is good news to the ag community as it has been a long several years with depressed prices and rising expenses.

Recently several ag institutions, including the Farm Credit Administration, indicated that stronger market prices and receipts are expected to offset the decline in government payments. There are indicators that farmland values will continue to rise, especially in the Midwest, accompanied by low interest rates increasing interest from both farmers and investors.

Other indicators include the 7% Growth Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2021, the fastest rate of expansion since 1984, according to CoBank. The transition to a less COVID-restricted world has begun. But for the economy and rural industries, CoBank says there will be no going back to pre-COVID conditions. Researchers say the focus in Washington is shifting from crisis management to building for the future, and the outcomes will reshape rural economies. Whatever the reasons, it seems we need to be a little more patient with our recovery and keep being vigilant in keeping our community healthy and on the comeback trail.

The past several weeks have been positive with declining new cases of COVID-19 in the area. There has been little or no increase in cases in area counties, although Walworth County has had six new positive cases reported in the past week. There have been one or two cases in the surrounding counties during that same period.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Saturday that the percentage of state residents who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine has reached 50%, placing South Dakota among the top states for getting people vaccinated. It is good news, but we too could have negative growth of new cases if we only paid more attention to our habits and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

The bad news is that there is a recent 7% rise in COVID-19 involving people in their 20s in the state. This group has been fairly unaffected by the virus up until now.

Some very good news is now South Dakota is entering its second week of the Phase II vaccination plan, meaning the vaccinations are available to all state residents 16 years or older.

Patience and diligence are the words to live by in the coming weeks. Let’s hold on a little longer and we will be walking through that light at the end of the tunnel.

