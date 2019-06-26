KATIE ZERR: We are lucky to have MRH&C

There is a certain pride that comes with living in a small community. From Main Street to schools and recreation, the backbone of a community is made up of many segments that support the rural area.

For 60 years Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics has been an important source of strength and economic support for Mobridge and the surrounding communities.

It is not just the quality of care people receive here, but also the benefits of having a critical care hospital in this region that make MRH&C a vital part of this area.

Nearly 200 people are employed at the facility. That is an incredible economic boon to Mobridge and Walworth County.

Residents of the surrounding communities take advantage of having available healthcare in their backyards. It keeps them from having to drive 100 miles or more to see their doctor.

Having a physician who knows you, your family and is familiar with your history is also an advantage to having MRH&C in our community.

Having lived in a large city and dealing with two major health issues, the disconnect between patient and doctor is something we don’t experience here. I got tired of telling doctors, who had been a part of my healthcare, why it was I was in the examination room.

In the 25-plus years I have dealt with MRH&C with my issues and with those of my mother, I have had positive experiences with physicians who knew our issues, were truly concerned with those issues and worked diligently to find solutions.

If we needed more intense care, the staff at MRH&C was there to help us navigate what we would deal with in a large facility.

For someone with health issues or caring for a loved one, it is comforting to know help is just a phone call away and the person on the other end of the line knows what you are asking about.

I remember being frustrated to tears in a large heart specialty facility in Minnesota because no one cared to take the time to find out why an appointment was skipped over. After waiting for more than hour past my appointment time, no one had answers or worried that I was still waiting to see a high-paid specialist about the complications of a stressful job and what it was doing to my body. It was not a good situation for a person dealing with stress issues.

Our emergency services are top notch and we don’t wait when trouble hits our doorstep. There is someone there to help within moments of an emergency call. That is not the case in many places.

There will always be those who publicly criticize our healthcare options and some may have valid reasons. I have found those who have positive experiences far outweigh those who have negative experiences, but they tend to not be as loud as the others.

Our community and MRH&C work hand-in-hand to provide a safe place for our elderly residents to receive care. It is something that is needed in our area as more Ag producers retire and move into town to be closer to that opportunity.

We appreciate the dedicated staff who often go above and beyond to get people the help they need. Especially during times when the weather is not fit for man nor beast. It is those times when we see the real heroes of our community at work to ensure we get the help we need.

We are blessed to have had MRH&C in our community for 60 years and look forward to what the future holds.