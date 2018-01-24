KATIE ZERR: When enough is enough for the Evangelicals?

Where do we draw the line when it comes to behavior that is unacceptable?

This week the story broke that the president of the United States had one of his many lawyers pay a porn star hush money to keep a 2006 affair a secret.

One would think this would spark an outrage in this country, especially from those who claim to be conservative Christians.

If what Stormy Daniels, her friends, colleagues, news sources (except Fox News of course. They had the story in 2016, before the election, but never followed through with it,) and some in Washington are saying is true, this “good Christian” man had another affair outside of marriage, one year after his current wife and our First Lady, Melania, gave birth to their son.

This happened in 2006, but according to reports in The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money in October 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

In a different time in the history of our great nation, this would have caused an outrage. Instead it wasn’t even the biggest news of the day.

The aftermath though, should be something that is concerning to all Americans, especially to Christians.

The far right evangelical wing of the Republican Party seemed to shrug their shoulders at this latest indiscretion by the president.

In fact, on Monday, Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Christian nonprofit Family Research Council, said Trump gets “a mulligan” or “do-over” in the allegations.

What? How many “mulligans” does one guy get? How many sinful and disgraceful acts must this man commit before his base quits shrugging their shoulders and says enough is enough?

Of course, the president and his people deny this ever happened and blamed the “enemy of the state,” the press.

But some fairly strong fallout followed this little gem from those outside of the Evangelical base. Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, said these evangelical Christian leaders who support the president, no matter what he does, have lost support from others in the party.

His reaction is something worth repeating.

“After telling me how to live my life, who to love, what to believe, what not to believe, what to do and what not to do and now you sit back and the prostitutes don’t matter? The grabbing the you-know-what doesn’t matter? The outright behavior and lies don’t matter? Just shut up,” he said after Perkin’s comments.

For those who stand by this man who covers his behaviors by feeding his base the fodder that it is our press, not him to blame, it is time to wake up. And those who blindly follow this man, hiding behind information they say shows the press is hateful and negative toward Donald Trump need to take a long look in the mirror. The man who sits in the Oval Office, not the press, brings about these negative stories. The press only puts the information in the public eye.

The reporters from the Wall Street Journal did not have an affair with a porn star, the president of the United States did, if these allegations are correct. But in true fashion, it is throwing shade at the people doing their job and giving the president another “mulligan.” How hypocritical can we get?

Remember when former President Bill Clinton had a consensual affair with an intern, lied about it to the American people and Congress and was impeached by the U.S. House? That seems so long ago.

When this president is caught lying, he throws the blame at others, saying they are the liars. He has called judges, scientists, the F.B.I., D.O.J., C.I.A, journalists, members of Congress, anyone who disagrees with him, all liars.

Every time this man gets caught he blames the press. Everything negative is fake news and reliable news sources are all liars. Everyone lies but Donald Trump according to his supporters. The truth is becoming irrelevant with this administration.

This is getting really tiring.

Those so-called Christians who turn a blind eye to this behavior and still refer to the president as a good Christian, should anger the true Christian population of our country. Their leaders are selling out. They are making most Christians, who do not deserve it, look bad.

The president’s behavior, his actions and his political strategy of blaming everyone but the man in the mirror, is damaging to democracy.

“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” Trump said at a political rally in Iowa.

After the Evangelical’s reaction to the Stormy Daniels story, his comment is playing out to be frightenly close to the truth.

When is enough going to be enough?