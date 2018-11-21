KATIE ZERR: Work to save our facility underway

Will the community of Mobridge be able to save the elder care facility in the community from closing the doors? Can this move by Black Hills Receiver, LLC, be stopped on any level?

These are questions that a group of area residents are seeking in order to save this facility and keep a home for these residents.

There are so many components to this issue that it is hard to view it from all the angles. All are important in considering the next steps and how to approach solutions.

The most important, outside of the residents and the people who work there, is keeping the licensing for this facility. If the doors close and the license for the beds goes back to the State of South Dakota, Mobridge will be back to square one.

This is not putting the people second by any means. That is priority. The reality is saving those licenses.

In a nutshell, the South Dakota Department of Health looks at the need for bed space in a defined area of the state in order to distribute licensing for that bed space. If this facility closes, those licenses could be distributed among homes in more densely populated areas, putting Mobridge without current licenses and pushing any reopening of a facility that has closed, back by months or years depending on how many licenses are available at the time of re-opening.

That is why it is very important to work to save those licenses. Without licenses there will be no facility and no jobs.

The community of Selby is facing a similar situation and is dealing with it in a manner in which they feel will succeed.

Is a similar solution right for the Mobridge facility?

Maybe, but there are other considerations to view before we jump on the similar bandwagon. No one-size solution to this issue fits all of the situations.

The first is the condition of the facility. Without touring the building, one does not know the condition. Third party reports are that the July 4 thunderstorm did extensive damage to the roof, causing rain damage to an entire wing.

With no funding to repair that damage, the wing was simply closed down.

According to court papers, the cost of repairs to the building to bring it up to standards could range $1.5 million to $2.2 million.

The facility in Selby is more viable and therefore when Good Samaritan agreed to donate the facility to the Walworth County Care Center group when the nonprofit status comes through, it was a good fit.

That will not work for this facility as it is now. Would a non-profit want to inherit a building that also needs new plumbing and a new heat and cooling system to make it viable?

That does not mean a nonprofit will not work for Mobridge. It only means this situation is very different.

Ideally, we can all work together to find a solution to this problem, but what can the residents of Mobridge do to help this situation?

Right now, pick up the phone or get on your computer and contact everyone connected to state and national government.

One of the main factors in the failure of keeping these facilities open is the inadequate reimbursement of Medicaid payments to them.

South Dakota is near the bottom of the 50 states when it comes to Medicaid reimbursement for nursing centers. It is currently at such a low level that centers lose an average of $32.24 each day for each resident paying through Medicaid.

That is even higher in the case of the Mobridge facility according to reports.

A significant majority of care facility residents (57 percent) relies on Medicaid to pay for their care. It is difficult to maintain a well-paid, well-trained staff when the government does not hold up their end of the deal.

On the federal level, payments from the Indian Health Service for the Native American population are also not coming through.

This facility has lost about $300,000 since May, according to a first-hand report.

If we push our state legislators to finally make a move to increase the Medicaid reimbursements and our Congressional delegation to push for our IHS reimbursements, that part of the equation can make a difference.

Calling Senators Thune and Rounds, Governor-elect Noem, our new Representative Dusty Johnson would help.

Talking with our state legislators and pushing them to use some of the funding from new tax revenues brought in through the state’s victory against online businesses would also help. Representatives Spencer Gosch of Glenham and John Lake of Gettysburg and Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg work for all the residents of District 23.

It is something we can all do to help.

As the group of community leaders who are working to find a solution let the community know what is needed, we must all step up to help.

Not only is this imperative to those people who live at this facility, to their families and to those who work there, it is imperative to our community as a whole.

After the court hearing on next Wednesday, we will know more. The path will be a bit clearer.

It is at that time the work will begin for real.

– Katie Zerr –