KATIE ZERR: Are we there yet?

Have we reached the point where the actions of our president go from alarming to intolerable?

Imagine for a second if a headline during the Barack Obama administration had read: “President’s lawyer gets restraining order to keep porn star from speaking about their affair.”

In my mind’s eye, I see the coach on Fox & Friends alive with anticipation of how they can parade guest after guest in front of the camera to talk about how Obama was eroding the morality of our nation.

I can see Sean Hannity’s smug face as he talks about how Obama’s lack of morality has destroyed this nation.

But that headline is not about a Democrat but our sitting president.

Now imagine those same scenes of Fox and Friends or Hannity or Tucker Carlson or Judge Jeanine Pirro if any of the following incidents had happened during the Obama Administration.

Obama aid says he plans to ignore a grand jury subpoena.

Obama says trade wars are good and easily won.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asks Obama not to appoint (insert the name of any qualified individual here) as secretary of state but to choose someone who will help to lift sanctions against Russia.

Obama refuses to enact sanctions against Russia despite the fact that Congress voted almost unanimously to pass a bill last year that punished Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and aggression in east Ukraine.

Obama waives fines for banks convicted of crimes in the U.S. including one bank, Deutsche Bank, to whom the president owes between $130 to $300 million.

President Barack Obama’s closest aid does not have top security clearance yet receives the nation’s most classified information.

President Barack Obama’s (insert any name of the approximately 30 high ranking officials or aides that have either left or been fired by this administration) resigning after a disagreement about (insert here any number of high profile disagreements the president has had with members of his administration.)

The CIA, FBI, NSA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which is an umbrella agency that oversees all 17 federal intelligence organizations, said there is proof that Russia meddled in the 2016 election (for imagination sake, let’s say in Hilary Clinton’s favor.)

Barack Obama tells Lester Holt that he “… decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Obama and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Republicans for having lost an election that they should have won’.”

All of the above have happened during the first year of our president’s administration.

What would these conservative pundits say if the taxpayers of this country shelled out $6.6 million in one year for Obama to spend weekends at a luxury resort that he owned?

Where are these conservative voices now? Where is the outcry from the right as this president continually shows his true colors, uses lawyers to cover it up and continues to erode away the moral fabric of our nation?

Where are the true Christian voices that are appalled that this man, who has cheated on all three of his wives is looked upon as the savior of the conservative Christian agenda?

How can the conservative right expect anyone else to believe that this president has accepted Christianity and is a repentant man? Who do they think they are fooling? They are hanging their hope to reverse the Roe vs. Wade ruling on this president, despite his lack of moral character and non-Christian attitudes.

Is it of high moral character to use lawyers to silence 19 women who have accused this president of sexual misconduct?

Does a man of high moral character say “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything” and “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Yet we are supposed to believe the conservative Christian right when they say he has embraced Christianity and is now their knight in shining armor.

My mother used to say that forgiving someone the first time when they have wronged you was being a good Christian. Forgiving that same person the second and third time is asking to be continually used by that person.

Imagine if these conservative voices had been armed with all or any of the above information against Barack Obama when he was president.

The continual harping from that side of the political spectrum would have been deafening.

Yet where are they now? Defending a man who has no moral compass. A man whose friends have said he would have no qualms about selling out his country if it would save his ass. (Not my words.)

They are defending a man whose lawyers are working overtime to silence a woman, who makes her living making pornography, from coming forward with the story about their affair.

Imagine what Sean Hannity would have to say if the shoe was on the other foot?

And that brings up another question.

If Barack Obama had done what this president has done in his first year, would he have finished out his first term?

If I were a betting person, I would say impeachment pro