Keller Relay set for Saturday

Abby’s Benefit Relay will take place on Saturday, July 28 at the Moose Lodge with free will spaghetti and salad dinner starting at 5:00 p.m.

Abby Keller, a 16-year old from Trail City, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

The relay for Abby came by suggestion from her friend, Carli Fuhrer. Lisa Merkel and Fuhrer decided to team up and make shirts to benefit Abby.

According to Merkel, the people from their community are showing their support and donations for Abby’s benefit keep pouring in.

“Just today (Monday), my phone won’t quit ringing,” Merkel said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Prizes for auctions range from fishing trips to cattle panels to gift baskets

Some of the donations that are coming in are unique, such as a Bug Assault Gun or an alligator skull.

“It’s amazing how so many people are able to come together and help out,” Merkel said.

If someone is unable to attend the benefit, but still looking to help out, they can go to Dacotah Bank, where a fund is set up for Abby.

The money in the fund at Dacotah bank and at the relay, will be used for medical expenses.

After the benefit on Saturday, Abby will head to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls for her second chemo treatment out of the scheduled six.

“Its going to be a long time on the road and a long time away from her job,” Merkel said.