Kelly Thies was decorated soldier

Kelly Ray Thies, 59, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on June 17, 2019, near his residence after a run.

Graveside services were held June 28, 2019, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.

Kelly was born on Oct. 24, 1958, to Gerald and Janice (Naasz) in Mobridge. He was the oldest of five children.

On July 4, 2012, Kelly married the love of his life, Shunua Susan “Susie” Kuo.

He graduated from Mobridge High School in 1977.

Kelly joined the US Army in November of 1976 through the Delayed Entry Program and went on active duty in July of 1977. He spent seven years enlisted with three and a half in field artillery as a cannon crewman/gun chief and three and a half in military intelligence as an analyst. He served in Korea, Fort Sill, Fort Lewis and Fort Bragg. In 1984, he was awarded a three-year ROTC scholarship to Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration-finance and banking with a minor in criminal justice. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Chemical Corps in June of 1987.

As an officer, Kelly served in several assignments. He was a Chemical Officer for the 16th Engineer Battalion and Decontamination Platoon Leader in the 69th Chemical Company in Nuremberg, Germany; Chemical Officer/Assistant S-3 for the Signal Battalion in Sacramento, Calif.; Personnel (S-1) Officer in the 472nd Chemical Battalion in Chicago, Ill.; Force Integration Officer in the 81st Regional Readiness Command in Birmingham, Ala.; Training Officer for the 3rd Corps Support Command (COSCOM) in Des Moines, Iowa; Plans Officer for 3rd COSCOM in Balad, Iraq; Chemical Force Integration Officer at the Office of Chief Army Reserve (OCAR) in Washington, D.C.; and Chief Force Integration Officer for the 63rd Regional Support Command in Mountain View, Calif.

His professional military education includes Chemical Officer Basic and Advance Officer course, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Force Management Qualification Course, and Command and General Staff College.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Achievement Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters.

Kelly retired in 2015 as Lieutenant Colonel after 29 years with the US Army.

Kelly and Susie traveled to many locations. They loved taking their dog, Candy, for walks. Kelly especially enjoyed collecting sports cards. He loved returning to Mobridge to spend time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Susie of Las Vegas; sister, Linda Robertson of Gillette, Wyo.; and brothers, Jerry Thies of Mobridge, Dean Thies of Aberdeen, and Scott Thies of Burley, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Janice Thies; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Rose Naasz; uncle, Milbert Naasz; aunt, Ruby Lenling; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Thies.