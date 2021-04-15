Kemnitz defeats Yellow Boy, Mound retains Ward III seat

In the Tuesday, April 13, city council election Brent Kemnitz defeated long-time Ward II councilman Tony Yellow Boy and Jade Mound retained her seat and will continue to represent Ward III.

In a low voter turnout election, the unofficial results show Kemnitz took 93 of the votes cast in Ward II while Yellow Boy received 17 votes.

“First I would like to thank Tony for all of the years he has served our community,” said Kemnitz on Tuesday. “I also want to thank the residents of Ward II for choosing me to represent them on the council.”

Kemnitz said he is excited to work with the residents of Mobridge and with city officials and staff.

“I look forward to serving our community, moving Mobridge forward and doing what is best for our city,” he said.

In Ward III, Mound received 38 votes and challenger John Unterseher received 24 votes.

Mound said she liked having an opponent in this election.

“I truly appreciate all of the voters that turned out today,” said Mound. “It is so important for their voices to be heard. As council members, it is our duty to convey their wishes. I am proud to continue to represent the citizens of Ward III.”

She said she welcomes phone calls and that her door is always open to Mobridge residents and knows that not all problems can be solved but said she would convey resident’s messages to the full council.

The new council will be sworn in at the May meeting.

