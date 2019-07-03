Kenneth Medenwald passes in Aberdeen

Funeral services for Kenneth E. Medenwald, 79, of Aberdeen, were held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen with Pastor Rhia Strohm officiating.

Burial was at Riverside Cemetery, Aberdeen, under the direction of Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home.

Kenneth Elvin Mendenwald was born to Elvin and Alice (Goolsbey) Medenwald, on Sept. 4, 1939, at Lidgerwood, N.D., where he grew up and attended Dexter Township Country School and Lidgerwood Public High School. He farmed with his dad a few years before moving to Wahpeton, N.D., where he was employed at Sturdyvants and Home Gas Co.

On Oct. 3, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Ellis, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood, where he was baptized and confirmed. His two daughters were also baptized at Holy Cross. They lived in Wahpeton until 1967 when they moved to Barnesville, Minn., where he managed Home Gas Co. In 1969, he and his family moved to Aberdeen, where he lived ever since.

He was a longtime employee of South Dakota Wheat Growers and Kaystar Seed Corp in Huron. He traveled a wide area and excelled in sales. He was very much a people person and enjoyed visiting with everyone. He enjoyed all family gatherings, holidays, birthdays, and just because. His great-grandchildren knew him well.

While his daughters were growing up, family camping and snowmobiling were among his favorites. He was a past member of the Driftbusters Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed fishing, fly fishing and hunting, with both his gun and bow, and supported the NRA. After his daughters were grown, he got back to his passion for motorcycles. He rode Indians when he was younger, then came the Harleys. Kenneth took many bike trips with his wife and attended the Sturgis Rally for years. He was a perfectionist who took great pride in his yard. And did those Harleys shine.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Ann; two daughters, Wendy (Fred) Fischbach and Darci (Todd) Cunningham; three grandchildren, Sara (Daren) Siefken, Lona (Erik) Simon and Brian (Roxy) Cotton; 10 great-grandchildren, Abbie, Brianna, Sophie and Noah Siefken, Kenleigh, Chapel, Declan and Ledger Simon; and Brynn and Braylee Cotton; two sisters, Karen Branch of Fargo, N.D., and Sharen Sparr of Hankinson, N.D.; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Cunningham; parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; three brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.