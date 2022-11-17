Kent Meyer was important to Pollock community

Funeral services for Kent Vernon Meyer of Pollock will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church in Pollock with burial to follow at Spring Valley Cemetery.

There will be a prayer service on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the church.

Kent died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, with his family and close friends by his side.

Kent was born on Aug. 4, 1955, in the Mobridge Hospital to Vernon and Carolyn (Wittmeier) Meyer. He was the second oldest of four children and lived in Pollock his entire life, where he graduated from Pollock High School in 1973.

On June 10, 1978, he married the love of his life, Linda Hanson, at Norway Lutheran Church in rural Mound City. They made their home in Pollock where they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica.

Kent was very involved in his community over the years. He was on the Pollock Town Board, was a member of the Pollock Men’s Club, spent years as a basketball and football referee with many of his close friends, for 42 years was the fire chief of the Pollock Volunteer Fire Department, and was a lifelong member of Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served at a trustee, deacon and elder.

He worked for his parents at Meyer Oil Co. from 1971 to May 15, 1977, when Meyer Oil Co. was sold to Cenex. Kent was employed with Cenex until 1978 when the Pollock Farmers Elevator bought Cenex out. Kent then managed the oil department for the elevator. In October 1982, he became the manager of Pollock Gas and OK Hardware. On Dec. 1, 1988, Pollock Farmers Elevator bought the propane business from Oscar “Bud” Bader of Pollock Gas and Kent continued on as their bulk truck driver. Pollock Farmers Elevator was purchased by North Star Energy and is now owned by Agtegra Cooperative. Kent’s favorite parts about his job were his coworkers, his customers, their conversations, and all the goodies his customers spoiled him with over the years. While the local propane business changed names many times, Kent was the local truck driver for the last 51 years. Additionally, Kent and Linda owned and operated Pollock Trustworthy Hardware for almost 20 years, and the Lunch Box for around four years.

In Kent’s free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, as well as his many close friends. He enjoyed indulging in ice cold Bud Light, playing cards, was instrumental in the start of the Bad News Bears softball team, playing basketball, golfing, fishing with his best friend, Dennis Moser, and his grandkids, as well as attending his grandkids’ school and church activities. He took immense pride in taking care of the church’s lawn, as well as his own and his father’s. He loved watching sports, which included his beloved Minnesota Vikings, and buying anything he could with their logo on it. He was a practical joker and always had a great joke to share with everyone. He loved when friends and family stopped by his man cave where he would take new photos of them and share the many photos and videos he had. He found joy in watching his granddog, Razzle. They took many naps together and he would give her all the treats and attention she wanted. He was full of life, so kind, very patient, easy going and never complained. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you know he always had a big smile on his face and shared his witty sense of humor with everyone.

Kent is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Jennifer (Levi) Van Beek of Pollock, and Jessica (Todd) Feist of Linton, North Dakota; grandchildren, Hank, Archie and Carolyn Van Beek; father, Vernon (Priscilla) Meyer of Pollock; siblings, Jeff (Peggy) Meyer of Miller, Gene (Tracy) Meyer of Sioux Falls, and Carol (Rick) Chaney of Lafayette, Colorado; mother-in-law, Dawn Hanson of Bismarck, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Lori (John) Stronach of Hockley, Texas; brother-in-law, Lynn (Laura) Hanson of Mina; nieces and nephews and their families; aunt, Sylvia (Ron) Smithgall of Sterling, Colorado; his lifelong best friend, Dennis (Cindy) Moser; his extended family and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn; his father-in-law, Clarence Hanson, his grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kent’s honor to the Pollock Volunteer Fire Department.