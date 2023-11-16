Kent Schneider lived his life with a never-give-up attitude

Mass of Christian Burial for Kent Schneider, 59, of McLaughlin, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.

Kent passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Kent Douglas Schneider was born on July 16, 1964, in McLaughlin, to Anton and Norma (Hepper) Schneider. He was raised on the family farm west of McLaughlin and was the fifth of seven children. Kent graduated in 1963 from McLaughlin Public School.

Kent married his high school sweetheart, Kim Knudson, on Nov. 25, 1988. They purchased their own farm west of his parents’ farm in 1992. They were blessed with three daughters: Erika, Kara and Kayla. Kent taught his children strong morals, hard work and how to have a thick skin from his teasing humor.

Kent found his passion working alongside his dad on the family farm. He was a very dedicated, hardworking, knowledgeable and skilled farmer/rancher with a never-give-up attitude. He had a love for his land and livestock and was willing to make many sacrifices to be successful.

Farming and family kept him busy, but he still found time for his hobbies. Kent enjoyed ice fishing by Kenel, snow skiing, water skiing (even into his mid 50s), fishing, hunting and coyote calling. It is debatable if he shot more coyotes from his kitchen window than from the fields. Kent enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Korner Bar and teasing nieces and nephews at family gatherings. Kent was a skilled butcher and spent many hours with family processing their own meat.

Kent was a devoted husband, a loving father, papa, brother, uncle and son. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Kent was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2021 and continued to farm and ranch between treatments, appointments, and when he felt good enough. God called Kent home on Nov. 11, 2023.

Kent will be dearly missed by his wife of 34 years, Kim; his children, Erika (Hank) Taken Alive of Mobridge, Kara (Cody) Schaefbauer of Mobridge, and Kayla (Walker) Silk of Aurora; grandchildren, Henry and Hailey Taken Alive and Lawson Schaefbauer; his mother, Norma Schneider of McLaughlin; mother-in-law, Katherine Knudson of Mobridge; his siblings, Diane (Mike) Mickelson of McLaughlin, Dave Schneider of Sturgis, Tina Turner of Sidney, Montana, Tammy (Patrick) Hersch of Spearfish, Jim (Mary) Schneider of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Paul (Lisa) Schneider of McLaughlin; his brothers-in-law, Mark Knudson and Boyd Knudson, both of Mobridge; his 18 nieces and nephews; and numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anton Schneider; father-in-law, Robert Knudson; and sister-in-law, Patricia Knudson.