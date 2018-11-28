Kraft, Bollinger named to Class 9A All-State team

Timber Lake seniors Tucker Holzer and Trey Bollinger have been named to the Class 9A All-State Football Team. Panther teammate senior Ty Ducheneaux and junior Clayton Randall of Herreid/Selby Area were named honorable mention.

At 6-5, 245, Kraft was one of the best football players in the state. The all-state running back ran for 1,405 yards and 22 touchdowns and had 217 yards and three touchdowns receiving. The SDSU recruit ran for 3,130 yards and 50 touchdowns during his career. On defense, Kraft had 56 tackles.

“Tucker is an athlete that doesn’t come through small schools often,” said Timber Lake coach Jordan Weisbeck. “With his build, along with his work ethic, he was the full package that coaches love to see. He proved to be a punishing runner up the middle but could also spring big runs down the sideline. Tucker has a very successful career ahead of him and we can’t wait to see what he will do at the next level.”

Bollinger makes the team as the tight end. He had 557 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on the season, while adding 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks from his defensive end position.

“Trey really exposed defenders this season,” said Weisbeck. “He worked hard in the offseason in the weight room as well as on the field in developing his game. He came into this season with a lot of confidence and that has helped him thrive as the main target for us throwing the ball. He was also instrumental on our defense as opposing teams hated running his way.”

Ducheneaux, the Panther’s quarterback, had an outstanding season, throwing for 1,668 yards and 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He set the school record for yards in a season and in a single game, 423 against Potter County.

“Ty was a huge part of our offense in the passing game and really developed his game downfield,” said Weisbeck. “He worked extremely hard for us and was a great leader on our team, as well at being a teammate that any athlete would want.”

Randall racked up 172 all-purpose yards per game for the Wolverines. He rushed for 801 yards and nine touchdowns and caught passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns, along with returning punts and kickoffs. On defense, Randall had 77 tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumble recoveries and two fumble recoveries.

“Clayton’s best attribute to our team is that he doesn’t take plays off,” said Herreid/Selby Area coach Clayton Randall Sr. “He gives 100 percent from snap to whistle from the first play of the game to the last. With the exception of the kickoff, he does not come off the field.”

Class 9A All-State Football Team

Offense

Quarterback: Trey Ortman, 6-1, 170, Jr., Canistota/Freeman

Running back: Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 245, Sr., Timber Lake

Running back: Michael Hofer, 6-0, 210, Sr., Howard.

Fullback: Stanley Haskins, 5-8, 175, Jr., Britton-Hecla

Wide receiver: Dawson Simon, 6-2, 180, Sr., Potter County

Wide receiver: Daylin Simon, 6-2, 185, Sr., Warner

Tight end: Trey Bollinger, 6-1, 175, Sr., Timber Lake

Guard: Nick Nelson, 6-5, 290, Jr., Britton-Hecla

Center: Jared Thieszen, 6-1, 245, Sr., Canistota/Freeman

Defense

Tackle: Carter Heinz, 5-10, 185, Jr., Ipswich/Edmunds Central

Tackle: Nate Ludovissie, 5-11, 250, Sr., New Underwood

End: E.J. Leetch, 6-0, 210, Sr., Howard

End: Taylor Hojer, 6-2, 235, Sr., Oldham/Ramona-Rutland

Linebacker: Jaden Barse, 6-0, 165, Sr., Corsica-Stickney

Linebacker: Tristan Pierce, 6-1, 180, Sr., Canistota/Freeman

Linebacker: Bailey Sage, 6-1, 180, Jr., Canistota/Freeman

Linebacker: Peter Rausch, 6-1, 185, Sr., Potter County

Back: Caysen Eide, 5-8, 150, Sr., Corsica-Stickney

Back: Jadon Micke, 5-10, 150, Sr., Alcester-Hudson

Special Teams

Kicker: Spencer Ketterling, 5-9, 185, Jr., Warner

Punter: Trace Vierhug, 5-10, 165, Jr., Deubrook Area

Player: Grayson Florey, 5-9, 170, sr., Clark/Willow Lake

Long Snapper: Colby Trooien, 6-0, 180, Sr., Deubrook Area

Honorable Mention: Ty Ducheneaux, 5-9, 155, Sr., Timber Lake; Clayton Randall, 6-0, 175, Jr., Herreid/Selby Area; Zach Pardy, 5-8, 175, Sr., Howard; Austin Thu,5-9, 175, Sr., Canistota/Freeman; Tyce Ortman, 5-10, 175, So., Canistota/Freeman; Dan Braun, 6-3, 220, Sr., Ipswich/Edmunds Central; Stewart Van Zee, 6-1, 190, Sr., Platte-Geddes; Jackson McNeil, 6-1, 225, So., Warner; Evan Kloevstad, 5-8, 160, Sr., Deubrook Area, Clayton Koppatschek, 5-10, 175, Sr., Deubrook Area.