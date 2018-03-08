Lady Panthers fall by one in Round of 16 game

It all came down to one point. Fifteen seed Timber Lake came oh-so-close to upsetting two seed Hanson on Thursday in Chamberlain but came up one point short in a 43-42 loss.

The Lady Panthers had the upper hand in the first half, leading 15-9 at the quarter-break and 27-17 at halftime. Hanson turned the game around with its defense, going on a 15-3 run and taking a 32-30 lead. The Lady Panthers outscored the Beaverettes by one point in the fourth quarter, but could not put the winning points through the hoop.

Lexy White led Timber Lake with 12 points. Loryn Schoelerman scored eight and Lorenda Long scored seven.

Hanson’s 6-foot-3 center Jada Campbell led the Beaverettes with a game-high 15 points. Brooke Slaba scored seven points, while Heather Kayser and Megan Guericke scored six points each.

Hanson (20-3) 9 17 32 43

Timber Lake (17-5) 15 27 30 42

Hanson: Brooke Slaba 3 0-1 7, Heather Kayser 1 4-6 6, Brooke Weber 2 1-2 5, Megan Guericke 2 0-0 6, Jada Campbell 6 3-4 15, Ellie Tuscher 1 0-2 2, Morgan Huber 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 8-15 43.

Timber Lake: Josie White 0 1-2 1, Sydney Maher 2 0-0 4, Loryn Schoelerman 4 0-0 8, Lexy White 4 2-3 12, Lorenda Long 3 0-0 7, Chyanne Ducheneaux 1 0-0 2, LaShae Nash 2 0-0 4, Macey Bollinger 1 1-2 4, Totals 17 4-7 42.

3-point field goals: Timber Lake 4 (L. White 2, Long, Bollinger); Hanson 3 (Guericke 2, Slaba). Fouls: Timber Lake 13; Hanson 13. Turnovers: Timber Lake 17; Hanson 9.