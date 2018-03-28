Lady Tiger golfers look to take next step

If everyone takes the next step in the maturation of their game, the Lady Tigers have all the makings of a highly-successful golf team this spring.

After being a junior-led team last year, the Lady Tigers have two seniors this year in Chloe Jungwirth and Lily Miner. Both have been to two state tournaments.

They are joined by junior Gennie Krause and freshman Callie Weisbeck, two more players who have played at state two years in a row.

“We are looking forward to having our same team together again,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “We have high hopes as some of these girls have gained a lot of experience and are approaching the top of their game both mentally and physically.”

Depth comes up and down the classes with juniors Rachel Goldsmith and Lauren Thompson, freshmen Ellie Fried and K’Leigh Miner, eighth-graders Maddie Jungwirth, Cadee Peltier and Kylynn Lesmeister, seventh-graders Elizabeth Krause and Alyssa Mousseau, and sixth-grader Reagan Weisbeck.

“I look forward to competition within our team as far as fighting for the number one spot, along with some of the other ladies fighting for a spot on the team also,” said Weisbeck. “This competition should only make us stronger.”

This year’s schedule bookends with home golf.

The Lady Tigers open the season with the Mobridge-Pollock Early Bird at Oahe Hills Golf Course on April 12. Last’s year meet had Class A teams Winner, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Groton Area competing against the Lady Tigers, along with Class B teams from Selby Area, Herreid, Timber Lake, Sully Buttes, Potter County, Highmore-Harrold, and Ipswich.

They golf at home again in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational on May 17, the last regular season match.

The Lady Tigers will see some of their stiffest competition early in the season with the home meet and the Big Dakota Conference Meet in Pierre on April 19. Weisbeck said fellow BDC foes Winner (defending region champs) and Chamberlain will not only be tough conference, but also region competition.

“Winner has some good golfers with state tournament experience,” said Weisbeck. “Chamberlain has some good younger golfers that have potential for growth this year.

The Lady Tigers will also golf in Aberdeen (twice), Redfield, Pierre (again), Groton and Winner during the regular season.

The pre-region and Region 3A tourneys will be in Mitchell, where Parkston will join Winner and the Lady Tigers as one of the favorites.

“Parkston has good numbers and seems to reload every year,” said Weisbeck.

After taking third in the region last year, the Lady Tigers hope that with a year’s improvement, they are ready to move one or two steps up the ladder this year.

“We hope to be able to give every team in the region some tough competition.

The Lady Tigers had 17 top 10 finishes during the regular season last year and two more in the Region 3A Tournament.

Callie Weisbeck is the defending Big Dakota Conference champion. She also finished third at the home invite and in Winner, fourth in Redfield and fifth at the home early bird and at Roncalli before taking eighth in the region.

Miner will defend her title at the Mobridge-Pollock Aberdeen Roncalli tournaments. She was in the top 10 all season last year, taking third at the home early bird and at the BDC, seventh in Groton and eighth in Redfield before taking ninth in the region.

Jungwirth had six top 10 finishes, taking fourth at the BDC and in Aberdeen, fifth at the MP invite, eighth in Groton and Winner and 10th at the MP early bird.

Krause earned one top 10 finish, taking ninth at Roncalli.

Thompson picked up one top 10, taking sixth the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational.