Lady Tiger season ends at SoDak 16

The inaugural Lady Tiger softball season came to an end with a 15-0 loss to Madison in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday at Thue Field in Madison.

The game went quickly when Madison scored three runs in the first inning, 11 in the second and one in the third to end the game by the 15-run rule.

The Lady Tigers went away quietly with no runners reaching base in the three-inning affair.

Amanda Vacanti was the winning pitcher with three innings of no-hit ball while recording two hits and three RBIs from the plate. Ella Malone had a double and triple, scored two runs and drove two home. Cambree Hunsley had two hits and scored three runs.

The first girls’ fastpitch State A Tournament will be held June 1-3 at Koehler Hall of Fame Field on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen. The first round will be #1 Dell Rapids vs. #8 Lennox, #4 Madison vs. #5 Tea Area, #2 West Central vs. #7 Beresford, and #3 Dakota Valley vs. #6 Elk Point-Jefferson.