Lady Tiger softball debuts here Thursday

The inaugural season of SDHSAA sanctioned girls’ softball gets underway when the Lady Tigers have a two doubleheader homestand this week at the softball complex on the southeast end of the city on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers will make their debut on Thursday when they host the Beulah, North Dakota, Miners for two games starting at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Milbank Bulldogs come to town for two games starting at 2 p.m.