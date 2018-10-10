Lady Tigers can’t get past Aberdeen Roncalli, Ipswich

Playing back-to-back nights did not do the Lady Tigers any favors as they fell 3-0 to Aberdeen Roncalli at home on Tuesday after falling 3-0 to Ipswich in Ipswich on Monday.

The 14-6 Cavaliers never let the Tigers in the match in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 win at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers used a 7-1 run midway through the first set to gain momentum and never looked back.

Middle hitter Mariah Winegar led Aberdeen Roncalli with 10 kills, matching the Lady Tigers’ team output. Jami Ewart added eight kills. Megan Streier dished 19 assists on 75 of 75 setting. Streier and Madelyn Martin shared serving honors with three aces each. Martin led three Cavaliers in double digit digs with 19.

The Lady Tigers could muster just three aces and 10 kills. Caitlyn Claymore, Emily Wientjes and Hayley Borah had one ace each. Borah, Megan Zahn and Ellie Fried had two kills each. Wientjes led the defense with 15 digs. Jadin Monsen added seven.

Ipswich

Abi Grabowska was the difference maker when Ipswich beat the Lady Tigers 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 in Ipswich on Monday.

Grabowska was 45 of 49 hitting with 20 kills, while adding 20 digs on defense. Avery Sylte added four kills. Halle Heinz and Bailey Pitz teamed for 29 assists. Heinz led serving with three aces. Lindsey Grabowska and Halie Feldman led the defense with 21 digs and 3.5 blocks, respectively.

Zahn led the Lady Tiger offense with nine kills. Borah and Monsen had three kills each. Claymore dished nine assists. She and Alyssa Gustafson served aces. Wientjes and Haley Brockel had seven digs each, while Monsen had six.

CSDC rivals

The Lady Tigers host two old CSDC rivals as Sully Buttes comes to town on Thursday and Potter County enters Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Monday.

The Lady Tigers and Sully Buttes will be playing for the 53rd time on Thursday. After winning the last eight matchups, the Chargers hold a 29-21-2 edge in the all-time series.

The Lady Tigers and Battlers are squaring off for the 63rd time on Monday. In a series that has always been close, the Lady Tigers led 32-30, but the Battlers won in four sets last season in Gettysburg.

Aberdeen Roncalli (14-6) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (8-14) 18 9 14

Aberdeen Roncalli: Serving 60-69, 9 aces (Madelyn Martin 14-14-3, Megan Streier 11-13-3); Setting 80-80, 19 assists (Streier 75-75-19); Hitting 80-94, 31 kills (Mariah Winegar 18-20-10, Jami Ewart 16-18-8); Blocks 3 (Winegar 1.5); Digs 72 (Martin 19, Ewart 13, Emily Kokales 12).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 37-40, 3 aces (Caitlyn Claymore 7-8-1, Emily Wientjes 4-4-1, Hayley Borah 2-2-1); Setting 57-58, 10 assists (Claymore 54-55-10); Hitting 56-69, 10 kills (Megan Zahn 13-18-2, Borah 12-14-2, Ellie Fried 2-3-2); Blocks 2 (Borah 2); Digs 30 (Wientjes 15, Monsen 7).

JV Match: Aberdeen Roncalli 25-16, 25-27, 15-6.

Mobridge-Pollock (8-13) 18 16 15

Ipswich (15-9) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 43-49, 2 aces (Caitlyn Claymore 10-10-1, Alyssa Gustafson 5-5-1); Setting 64-66, 10 assists (Claymore 59-61-9, Regan Stoick 5-5-1); Hitting 82-91, 16 kills (Megan Zahn 30-33-9, Hayley Borah 13-14-3, Jadin Monsen 10-12-3); Blocks 2; Digs 39 (Emily Wientjes 7, Haley Brockel 7, Monsen 6).

Ipswich: Serving 68-73, 6 aces (Halle Heinz 21-23-3, Chesney Olivier 9-9-2); Setting 122-122, 33 assists (Heinz 63-63-21, Bailey Pitz 44-44-8); Hitting 105-125, 33 kills (Abi Grabowska 45-49-20, Avery Sylte 14-16-4); Blocks 5 (Halie Feldman 3.5); Digs (Lindsey Grabowska 21, A. Grabowska 20).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 23-25, 25-12, 15-8.