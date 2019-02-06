Lady Tigers can’t hang with Lady Falcons

Facing the running, gunning Todd County Lady Falcons was going to be tough enough. But without TyRel Thompson and Hayley Borah, the Lady Tigers were totally outmatched. Todd County scored the game’s first 24 points and defeated the Lady Tigers 73-17 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tough night,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “We just have to get over it, because we have bigger fish to fry.”

Todd County raced up and down the court to take a 22-0 lead after one quarter. They led 24-0 when Landyn Henderson made the second of two free throws to put the Lady Tigers on the board with 5:36 left in the second quarter. One minute later, Megan Zahn scored the Lady Tigers’ first field goal of the game.

Then foul trouble became a problem as Henderson and Jadin Monsen each picked up their third foul, forcing Bachman to make some unusual moves. Without Thompson and Borah, the team was running out of ball handlers.

“We were out of guards so we had to get creative,” said Bachman. “Girls had to play spots they’ve never played before.”

The Lady Falcon lead grew to 41-3 before Zahn scored and Gennie Krause grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to beat the buzzer making the halftime score 44-7.

Bachman said that despite the one-sided loss, there were some strong points for the Lady Tigers.

“The girls did a good job getting back, getting their hands in passing lanes and even took a couple charges,” said Bachman.

Zahn was the only Lady Tiger to be an offensive threat on the night. She hit five field goals and scored 11 points. Krause and Hannah Stroeder scored two points each, while Henderson and Monsen hit one free throw each. Stroeder led the team on boards with nine rebounds. Zahn and Krause had four each.

Raven Cournoyer led Todd County with 19 points and precision passing on the fast break. Kelsie Herman scored a game-high 22 points. Haylee Quick Bear scored nine points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Groton Area

The Lady Tigers host Groton Area in the first game of a Tiger/Lady Tiger doubleheader on Saturday. Tipoff should be around 3:30 p.m.

Groton Area is 5-8 on the season.

The Lady Tigers and Groton Area are playing for the 36th time. The Lady Tigers hold a scant 18-17 lead in the series. Mobridge-Pollock broke a two-game losing streak in the series with a 34-33 overtime win in Groton last season.

Todd County (14-2) 22 44 77 73

Mobridge-Pollock (5-11) 0 7 15 17

Todd County: Raven Cournoyer 8 2-2 19, Kelsie Herman 9 3-3 22, Lacee Halligan 1 0-0 2, Haylee Quick Bear 4 0-0 9, Alanis Murray 4 2-4 10, Teciah Spotted Tail 1 4-4 6, Kylie Randall 2 0- 04, Amia Roach-Valandra 1 0-0 2, Totals 29 12-15 73.

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 0 1-2 1, Jadin Monsen 0 1-2 1, Maya Nobles 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stroeder 1 0-0 2, Megan Zahn 5 1-2 11, Gennie Krause 1 0-0 2, Totals 7 3-6 17.

3-point field goals: Todd County 3 (Cournoyer, Herman, Quick Bear); Mobridge-Pollock 0. Rebounds: Todd County 30 (Quick Bear 11, Cournoyer 5); Mobridge-Pollock 33 (Stroeder 9, Zahn 4, Krause 4). Fouls: Todd County 10; Mobridge-Pollock 14; Turnovers: Todd County 21; Mobridge-Pollock 31.