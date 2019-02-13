Lady Tigers can’t take advantage of hot start

The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, but could not keep momentum as they fell 39-34 to Groton Area at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday.

“Our ball pressure really worked on them, but being two guards down, we weren’t able to keep at it,” said coach Lindsey Bachman.

The Lady Tigers played without Jadin Monsen who is sick and Maya Nobles who has a sprained ankle.”

With fresh legs, the Lady Tigers led throughout the first half. They outscored Groton Area 15-6 in the first quarter and held a 21-14 lead at the half.

The second half was a different story. With 5’11 Jennie Doeden and 5’10 Gracie Traphagen on the inside, Groton Area took control of the boards and the game. Traphagen provided offense with six points in the third quarter as Groton Area came back to tie the game at 23-23 and take its first lead at 27-25 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

With the inside established guard Payton Maine got open and hit two three-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Her second long ball gave Groton Area a 33-28 lead.

The Lady Tigers pulled to within 37-34, but Maine hit two free throws with 13.1 seconds left to seal the win for the visitors.

Bachman said that being two players down made it difficult to make many changes defensively, but the offense did not do its part. After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, the Lady Tigers scored only 19 points the rest of the game.

“Offensively, we have to be more patient,” said Bachman. “We were shooting too early in possessions. When we miss shots early that just puts more pressure on the girls to get back on defense right away.”

Landyn Henderson led the Lady Tigers with nine points, but did not score after the first quarter. Megan Zahn scored six of her eight points in the second half. TyRel Thompson scored six and Hannah Stroeder scored five. Hayley Borah scored four points in the fourth quarter.

Traphagen led Groton Area with 14 points. She scored 10 in the second half. Maine scored all 11 of her points after the intermission.

Groton Area outrebounded the Lady Tigers 34-25, including holding a 22-7 difference on the boards in the second half. Doeden had nine rebounds and Traphagen had eight. Stroeder led the Lady Tigers with six boards, while Henderson and Zahn had five each.

Three games

The Lady Tigers host Stanley County on Thursday in what will be Bachman’s last game of the season. Her pregnancy has reached the stage where her doctor will not let her travel with the team. Game times for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers and Tigers head to Winner to take on the Warriors. Tuesday, the Lady Tigers wind up the regular season in Eagle Butte against the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves.

The Lady Tigers and Stanley County are playing for the 36th time in a series that dates back to 1990. The Lady Tigers have won nine of the 11 and are on a four-game winning streak against the Lady Buffaloes, including a 42-36 win in Ft. Pierre last season. Stanley County is 2-15 on the season.

The Lady Tigers face a daunting challenge in Winner on Friday. The Warriors are 15-0 and ranked second in state. The Lady Tigers and Warriors also played for the first time in 1990, but because they have only met once in the postseason (as compared to seven times against Stanley County), the team are meeting for the 28th time. Winner has had the upper hand of late, winning the last six meetings and holds a 17-11 lead in the series.

When Cheyenne-Eagle Butte beat the Lady Tigers 60-32 on Jan. 12, it gave the Braves a six-game winning streak in the rivalry. The gap is narrowing quickly, but the Lady Tigers still hold a 35-30 lead as the teams enter their 66th game against one another. The Lady Tigers and Braves have been battling since 1978.

Groton Area (6-10) 6 14 37 39

Mobridge-Pollock (5-12) 15 21 25 34

Groton Area: Eliza Wanner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Maine 3 2-2 11, Miranda Hanson 1 1-2 3, Kaycie Hawkins 1 0-2 2, Jennie Doeden 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Locke 0 3-5 3, Gracie Traphagen 5 4-5 14, Totals 13 10-16 39.

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 4 0-3 9, Hayley Borah 2 0-0 4, TyRel Thompson 2 2-4 6, Hannah Stroeder 2 1-2 5, Megan Zahn 3 2-4 8, Mya Feist 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 5-13 34.

3-point field goals: Groton Area 3 (Maine 3); Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Henderson). Rebounds: Groton Area 34 (Doeden 9, Traphagen 8); Mobridge-Pollock 25 (Stroeder 6, Henderson 5, Zahn 5, Borah 4). Fouls: Groton Area 16 (Traphagen out); Mobridge-Pollock 15. Turnovers: Groton Area 16; Mobridge-Pollock 14.