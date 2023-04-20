Lady Tigers dominate Milbank for team’s first wins

After an opening day that did not go their way, the Lady Tigers got all over another flagship team in beating Milbank 22-2, 17-0 on a chilly Saturday at the Mobridge softball complex.

The inaugural Lady Tiger softball game came on Thursday in a home loss to Beulah, North Dakota. Beulah, one of the highest ranked teams in North Dakota and third in state last year, defeated the Lady Tigers 19-0, but the Lady Tigers did manage to have a few first-ever accomplishments. Amber Vetch recorded the first hit in Lady Tiger softball history with a single in the third inning. Tegan Konold a first walk and then stole second base for two Lady Tiger firsts. Jacy Netterville suffered the loss on the mound but did become the first Lady Tiger to strike out an opponent.

“Beulah was certainly an extreme way of saying ‘welcome to fastpitch’ for our girls,” said coach Andrew Overland. “They have a heck of a program. I talked to the girls prior to the game because I knew they were very good, so I wanted our girls to understand that it was going to be tough and not to get down about it.”

Things were much different when the Lady Tigers squared off against Milbank on Saturday. Like the Lady Tigers, the Milbank Bulldogs are a first-year team, one that has no history of playing fastpitch softball (many teams in southern South Dakota have been playing in organized fastpitch softball leagues).

“The girls definitely learned some things from the Beulah game, which is typically what happens when you play good teams. Losing is usually a good teacher,” said Overland. “Milbank is in their first year of fastpitch also, and it was their first time outside this year due to the weather over there. Unlike the Beulah game, we were the ones with an advantage in this one. Our pitchers threw a lot more strikes than they did in the previous game. Our bats also came alive when Milbank did throw strikes and our hitters showed what they are capable of with the bats.”

After Netterville threw a scoreless first inning, the Lady Tigers sent 14 batters to plate and scored nine runs. Netterville drew a leadoff walk and came around to score the first run in Lady Tiger history when Sophia Overland singled for the first-ever RBI. On Sophia Overland’s second at bat of the inning she hit a three-RBI double that made the score 8-0.

The Lady Tigers went on to score 13 more runs in the second inning. Mariah Goehring and Brooke Merkel had two-RBI singles each while Vetch had a double and a triple.

The game was called after three innings due to the 15-run rule.

Sophia Overland led the offense, going three-for-four with five RBIs. Vetch had her two hits, while Merkel, Goehring, and Konold had one hit each. Sophia Overland, Kalli Johnson-Good Shield and Elsy Larsen scored three runs each. Grace Overland walked four times. Larsen walked three times and Johnson-Good Shield walked twice and got hit by a pitch.

Netterville earned the win with Merkel pitching the third inning.

Milbank scored two runs in the second inning when Netterville allowed three walks and hit a batter. Ashlynn Lamp, the starting and losing pitcher, and Ixtal Macias scored the Bulldog runs. Hayden Montag led off the third with a single for the team’s only hit.

The Lady Tigers started game two with a six-run first inning. Goehring had a two-RBI double, and Konold had a two-RBI single in the rally. Goehring had another two-run double in the five-run second inning. The Lady Tigers polished the game off with six runs in the third inning highlighted by a bases loaded triple by Grace Overland.

Vetch stayed hot, going three-for-three with three singles. That allowed courtesy runner (Vetch is the catcher) Brooke Merkel to score three times. Goehring finished two-for-two with two doubles and four RBIs. Netterville had a double and Sophia Overland had a triple.

Grace Overland threw three innings of no-hit ball for the win, striking out seven and walking four.

Addisyn Krause took the loss for Milbank.

The 2-1 Lady Tigers next take the field one week from Friday when they host 1-1 Winner on April 28 at the Mobridge softball complex.

Coach Overland said he expects the Lady Tigers to be an improved team after playing three games and getting a chance to adjust to the differences between fastpitch and slowpitch softball. The differences in the two games will only be allayed with the girls getting more games under their belts.

“The girls know they have a long way to go due to their late start in the fastpitch game, but they seem to be enjoying the experience so far,” said Overland. “We will only get better with experience. They understand that and are motivated to continue to get better each practice and game.”