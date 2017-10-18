Lady Tigers drop 3-1 match to Linton-HMB

Getting back home did not help the Lady Tigers as they were defeated 3-1 by Linton-HMB at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Tuesday. With it, the Lady Tigers have suffered seven straight losses.

The Lady Tigers started the night falling behind 5-0 and never caught up. Linton-HMB went on to win 25-17 in set one. The Lady Tigers went on a 10-1 run in set two and came away with a 25-14 win. But the Lions found their game again and won 25-17 before ending the night with a 25-22 win.

“We play well for a few plays, but then we don’t,” said coach Rose Henderson. “This was the best we’ve playing in a couple of matches. Our defense was really scrappy.”

Kassidy Moser led the defense with 13 digs. Jestice Talley had 20 and Kaycee Redmond had nine. The Lady Tigers had four blocks. Megan Zahn led the way with 2.5.

Hayley Borah led the offensive effort with eight kills. Talley was one back with seven. Alex Steiger set the hitters up with 15 assists. Moser and Molly Lahren had one ace each to pace the serving.

Linton-HMB countered with 14 aces. Brooke Vander Laan had five, while Teegan Scherr and Jaycee Richter had three each. Sierra Bosch led hitting with eight kills. Bailey Hulm set up with 32 assists. Richter led all defenders with 17 digs.

Potter County

The Lady Tigers won the first set for the second time in row, but could not keep momentum on their side of the net as they dropped a 3-1 match to Potter County in Hoven on Monday.

The Lady Tigers fought for a 26-24 win in the first set, but the Battlers took over after that to win 25-13, 25-20, 25-11.

Jestice Talley led the Lady Tigers with nine kills, four aces and seven digs. Kaycee Redmond had seven kills and Hannah Gushwa had six. Alex Steiger dished 22 assists and added two aces. Kassidy Moser led the defense with 10 digs and served a pair of aces.

Kori Hansen led the Battlers with a match-high 18 kills. Samantha Stethem had 12 kills, while serving three aces and defending with seven digs. Amber Flatt served a match-leading eight aces.

Sully Buttes

The Lady Tigers played well for one set, beating Sully Buttes 25-20, but then the Chargers took over to win set two 25-7 and go on to sweep the next two 25-10, 25-19 in Onida on Thursday.

Jestice Talley led the Lady Tigers with 12 digs, six kills and an ace. Molly Lahren chipped in with four kills. Alex Steiger and Caitlyn Claymore combined for 15 assists. Kassidy Moser and Hayley Borah led the defense. Moser had 15 digs and Borah had three blocks.

Lauren Wittler led Sully Buttes with nine kills and 18 digs. Rachel Guthmiller led the defense with 24 digs and added four kills. Marinda Archer served four aces and hit eight kills. Angela Guthmiller and Brooklynn Bradford double-team setting with a combined 33 assists.

Warner

The Lady Tigers close out the regular season at Warner tomorrow (Thursday). The 24-4 Monarchs are ranked second in Class B.

The Lady Tigers and Monarchs are meeting on the court for the ninth time. The Monarchs are 5-3 in the series and have won the last five matchups.

Linton-HMB (11-13) 25 14 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (8-17) 17 25 17 22

Linton-HMB: Serving 82-88 14 aces (Brooke Vander Laan 13-14-5, Teegan Scherr 16-17-3, Jaycee Richter 18-18-3); Setting (Bailey Hulm 32 assists); Hitting 35 kills (Sierra Bosch 8, Sadie Bosch 7, Cassie Gefroh 7); Blocks 4 (Taiya Schmidt 2); Digs 79 (Richter 17, Hulm 16, Vander Laan 15).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 71-80, 2 aces (Kassidy Moser 8-9-1, Molly Lahren 8-12-1); Setting 88-91, 16 assists (Alex Steiger 79-82-15); Hitting 83-95, 23 kills (Hayley Borah 22-24-8, Jestice Talley 16-18-7); Blocks 4 (Megan Zahn 2.5); Digs 44 (Moser 13, Talley 10, Kaycee Redmond 9).

JV Match: Linton-HMB 25-11, 25-12.

Mobridge-Pollock (8-16) 26 13 20 11

Potter County (15-10) 24 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 58-66, 10 aces (Jestice Talley 12-14-4, Alex Steiger 7-8-2, Kassidy Moser 6-6-2); Setting 92-96, 27 assists (Steiger 79-82, 22 assists); Hitting 93-102, 32 kills (Talley 28-29-9, Kaycee Redmond 17-17-7, Hannah Gushwa 16-17-6); Blocks (Hayley Borah 2); Digs 39 (Moser 10, Talley 7, Steiger 6).

Potter County: Serving 87-96, 19 aces (Amber Flatt 28-29-8, Samantha Stethem 14-15-3, Autumn Wieseler 15-16-3); Setting 105-105, 37 assists (Wieseler 98-98-36); Hitting 107-119, 42 kills (Kori Hansen 43-38-18, Stethem 26-28-12, Jenna Robbennolt 17-20-7); Blocks (Robbennolt 2); Digs 40 (Hansen 8, Flatt 7, Stethem 7).

JV Match: Potter County 25-17, 25-18. C Match: Potter County 25-14, 25-10.

Mobridge-Pollock (8-15) 25 7 10 19

Sully Buttes (17-5) 20 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 52-60, 2 aces (Jestice Talley 11-12-1, Hannah Gushwa 5-5-1); Setting 99-102, 18 assists (Alex Steiger 58-59-10, Caitlyn Claymore 33-35-5); Hitting 95-109, 20 kills (Talley 24-28-6, Molly Lahren 17-17-4); Blocks 6 (Hayley Borah 3, Kaycee Redmond 2); Digs 43 (Kassidy Moser 15, Talley 12, Lahren 7.

Sully Buttes: Serving 58-69, 12 aces (Marinda Archer 14-17-4, Lauren Wittler 21-22-1); Setting 93-93, 33 assists (Angela Guthmiller 44-44-17, Brooklynn Bradford 49-49-16); Hitting 93-117, 26 kills (Wittler 29-37-9, Archer 19-23-8, Rachel Guthmiller 30-39-4); Blocks 6 (R. Guthmiller 2, Wittler 2); Digs 96 (R. Guthmiller 24, Wittler 18).

JV Match: Sully Buttes 28-26, 25-12. C Match: Sully Buttes 25-22, 25-12.