Lady Tigers drop matches to Redfield, Timber Lake

Redfield defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 in Redfield on Tuesday.

The Lady Pheasants were hot early and won the first set 25-14. The Lady Tigers closed the gap after that, but Redfield won set two 25-21. The Lady Tigers got their win in the third set, posting the same 25-21 score. The fourth set was close, but Redfield held on to win 25-22 and close out the night.

“They (Redfield) were a good team,” said coach Rose Henderson. “They played good defense and they hit the ball hard.”

Landyn Henderson led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills. Channing Wientjes had eight kills and Megan Zahn had five. Emma Keller led setting and serving with 25 assists and four aces. Callie Weisbeck added a pair of aces. Emily Wientjes led the defense with 22 digs.

Henderson said the girls played better as the night waged on, but it took them a while to get going.

“When we beat them in the third set, we started finally running our offense,” said Henderson.

The Kuehn sisters dominated Redfield’s stats. Hanna Kuehn had 20 assists, 19 digs and five aces. Georgia Kuehn had nine kills, two blocks and three aces.

Timber Lake

Two old friends knocked heads at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday. When all was said and done, Timber Lake came out on top with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Tigers.

“Timber Lake played a good game,” said Henderson. “They outplayed us. They played good defense and then they got hot at the right time.”

Momentum swung back and forth all night. The Lady Tigers used a 7-0 start to propel themselves to a 25-22 win in set one. Timber Lake used a 9-1 run in set two to stage a 25-19 win. The Lady Panthers went on an 11-1 run in set three for another 25-19 win. The Lady Tigers used an 11-2 run in set four to gain a 25-17 win and tie the match.

The Lady Panthers came roaring out in the rubber set. Molly Kraft had two kills and a block as part of a 7-0 run to get the visitors out to a big lead. The Lady Tigers had a 4-1 run to get the set back to 8-4, but the Lady Panthers answered with five straight points and went on to win.

Henderson said the Lady Tigers had a lot of high points, but were too inconsistent on the night.

“When we made a mistake, we were compounding it,” said Henderson. “We need to bounce back from mistakes a lot quicker.”

Megan Zahn had a big night hitting for the Lady Tigers. She went 40 for 47 with a match-high 17 kills. She added three blocks and three aces. Landyn Henderson had seven kills and Ellie Fried five. Emma Keller was strong across the board with 25 assists, three aces and three kills. Henderson led the net defense with four blocks. Emily Wientjes led the back defense with a match-leading 18 digs.

Shay Kraft led Timber Lake with 10 kills, six blocks and three aces. Kenna Webb shared team honors with 10 kills. Gracie Sandquist took care of the hitters with 17 assists.

This week

The Lady Tigers face a couple tough customers this week. They host Ipswich on Monday before taking on Aberdeen Roncalli in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Ipswich is 14-4 on the season. They met and defeated the Lady Tigers 2-0 in the championship of the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational on Sept. 14.

The Monday match will the 26th between Mobridge-Pollock and Ipswich. The Lady Tigers hold an 18-7 edge in the series that began during the 1997-98 season, but Ipswich has won the last three.

The Lady Tigers and Cavaliers will be playing for the 35th time. In a rivalry that dates back to 1989, the Lady Tigers hold a 19-15 record. Roncalli has won two in a row, including a 3-0 win in Mobridge last fall.

Mobridge-Pollock (12-9)14 21 25 22

Redfield (14-6) 25 25 21 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 61-70, 6 aces (Emma Keller 18-19-4, Callie Weisbeck 13-15-2); Setting 99-99, 25 assists (Keller 96-96-25); Hitting 94-118, 31 kills (Landyn Henderson 23-30-10, Channing Wientjes 24-28-8, Megan Zahn 19-25-5); Blocks 5; Digs (Emily Wientjes 22, Regan Stoick 9, Haley Brockel 6).

Redfield: Serving 79-79, 11 aces (Hannah Kuehn 25-27-5, Georgia Kuehn 15-15-3); Setting 105-105, 21 assists (H. Kuehn 90-90-20); Hitting 54-79, 25 kills (G. Kuehn 16-20-9); Blocks (G. Kuehn 2); Digs (H. Kuehn 19).

JV Match: Redfield 25-17, 25-19. C Match: Redfield 25-19, 25-23.

Timber Lake (13-5) 22 25 25 17 15

Mobridge-Pollock (12-8) 25 19 19 25 7

Timber Lake: Serving 5 aces (Shay Kraft 3); Setting 17 assists (Gracie Sandquist 17); Hitting 39 kills (S. Kraft 10, Kenna Webb 10); Blocks (S. Kraft 6); Digs (Macey Bollinger 6).

Serving 95-105, 12 aces (Emma Keller 30-32-3, Megan Zahn 14-16-3); Setting 125-129, 28 assists (Keller 120-121-26); Hitting 140-160, 35 kills (Zahn 40-47-17, Landyn Henderson 26-27-7, Ellie Fried 5 kills, Channing Wientjes 3 kills, Keller 3 kills); Blocks 7 (Henderson 4, Zahn 3); Digs (Emily Wientjes 18).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 17-25, 25-20, 15-9. C Match: Timber Lake 17-25, 25-23, 15-10.