Lady Tigers earn BDC honors

Three Lady Tigers have been named to the Big Dakota All-Conference Volleyball Team for the 2018 season. Sophomore Megan Zahn was named first team, while senior Jadin Monsen and sophomore Emily Wientjes were named honorable mention.

Zahn, the team’s 5’9” middle hitter, led the Lady Tigers with 198 kills and 30.5 blocks this season, while adding 18 aces.

Monsen, 5’5” outside hitter, played all around the court with 53 kills, 76 digs and 11 aces.

Wientjes, the 5’1” libero, was the leading defender with 243 kills and served up 13 aces.

Zahn is joined on the first team by: senior Elise Brooks and juniors Kadye Fernholz, VonnaGail Schlechter and Rachel Oligmuller of state runners-up Miller; seniors Abby Marts and Gracie Littau, junior Morgan Hammerbeck and freshmen Ellie Brozik of sixth in state Winner; senior Mady Mandel and junior Hannah Anderson of Chamberlain, and senor Raven Cournoyer of Todd.

Monsen and Wientjes are joined on honorable mention by: senior Kiana Logg and junior Cooper Marshall of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; senior Avany Long of Chamberlain; senior Sarah Hunter of Crow Creek; junior Kylie Randall of Todd County; and senior Ally McQuistion and junior Karley Leafgreen of Stanley County.