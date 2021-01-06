Lady Tigers end losing streak to Chargers with 45-40 win

The Lady Tigers said good-bye to a nine-game losing streak against Sully Buttes on Saturday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers used a late third quarter, early fourth quarter surge to get past the Chargers 45-40.

“That’s a good win,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “They’ve been a thorn in our side for a number of years.”

Trailing 28-23 in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 9-2 run to take a 32-30 lead. Megan Zahn started the run with a basket inside before Landyn Henderson hit a three-pointer with 1:09 left in the quarter to tie the game at 28-28. Heidi Olson gave the Lady Tigers their first lead of the second half with two free throws with :53 seconds left. Stevie Wittler tied the game with a pair of free throws for the Chargers before Mariah Goehring hit two charity shots with 9.5 seconds left to give the Lady Tigers the lead at the quarter-break.

Keena DeMarrias took over to extend the Lady Tiger lead early in the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws followed by a short jumper. After both teams combined to miss six straight free throws it was Henderson’s turn. She connected twice from the free throw line with 3:30 left, and after a Sully Buttes turnover, hit a basket to raise the Lady Tiger lead to 40-32.

Sully Buttes fought its way back to get within two points with 26.8 seconds left on two Tailynn Bradford free throws.

After a quick foul, Reagan Weisbeck hit one of two free throws to make the Lady Tiger lead 43-40 with 24.3 seconds left.

The Chargers missed their ensuing shot, Henderson grabbed the rebound and Weisbeck iced the Lady Tiger win with two free throws with 11.8 seconds left.

“It’s great to have another close win,” said Hettick. “Those are the games where you grow mentally.”

The teams flip-flopped the lead in the first half. Sully Buttes came out quick and took an early 6-0 lead. The Lady Tigers fought back and took their first lead of the game at 10-9 only to have the Chargers close out the first quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 15-12 lead.

The Lady Tigers opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Sully Buttes closed the quarter with an 8-1 run to take a 23-21 lead at the intermission.

Henderson led the Lady Tigers with an 11-point, 10-rebound, double-double.

“We got our first double-double,” said Hettick.

DeMarrias and Goehring scored eight points each. DeMarrias added three steals, helping the Lady Tigers in forcing 18 Sully Buttes turnovers. Zahn and Weisbeck scored five points each. Zahn pulled down eight rebounds.

“It’s nice our scoring came from eight different players, which makes us harder to defend,” said Hettick.

Wittler scored a game-high 15 points to lead Sully Buttes. Allyson Wittler scored eight points. Bradford and Lydia Hill scored seven points each. Hill had a game-leading 12 rebounds.

The Lady Tiger win stopped a nine-game Charger winning streak in the series. The last time the Lady Tigers beat the Chargers was a 54-42 win during the 2010-11 season.

Road trip

The Lady Tigers play the first three games of a four-game road trip this week. They are at Miller on Thursday, Standing Rock/Selfridge, North Dakota, on Monday and Bennett County on Tuesday.

“This is going to be a test,” said Hettick. “But these are the kinds of things you have to go through to get better.”

The Lady Tigers will try and stop another losing streak in Miller. The Lady Tigers have dropped four straight to the Rustlers.

The Lady Tigers and Rustlers first played in 1977 and have played every year since. Miller won that first game 42-40 and has led the series ever since. Last year’s 63-38 win over the Lady Tigers, their fourth in row, gave the Rustlers a 30-19 lead in the series.

In 1986, Mobridge lost a 71-63 game for Fort Yates. The Warriors became Standing Rock in 1990 and Standing Rock/Selfridge last year. Through all three combinations, the Lady Tigers are 19-12 all-time. The Lady Tigers’ 55-42 win last year was their second in a row over the Warriors.

This is the first meeting between the Lady Tigers and Bennet County Warriors.

Sully Buttes (3-3) 15 23 30 40

MPHS (2-3) 12 21 34 45

Sully Buttes: Jill Hofer 0 0-0 0, Calleigh Chicoine 1 1-2 3, Stevie Wittler 4 7-11 15, Allyson Wittler 3 1-3 8, Tailynn Bradford 1 4-7 7, Lydia Hill 3 1-2 7, Totals 12 14-25 40.

Mobridge-Pollock: Mariah Goehring 2 3-8 8, Maya Nobles 1 0-2 2, Landyn Henderson 4 2-2 11, Megan Zahn 1 3-8 5, Keena DeMarrias 2 4-4 8, Heidi Olson 0 2-6 2, Reagan Weisbeck 1 3-4 5, Emma Keller 2 0-2 4, Totals 13 17-36 45.

3-point field goals: Sully Buttes 2 (A. Wittler, Bradford); Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Goehring, Henderson). Rebounds: Sully Buttes 35 (Hill 12, A. Wittler 6); Mobridge-Pollock 35 (Henderson 10, Zahn 8). Assists: Sully Buttes 7 (Chicoine 3); Mobridge-Pollock 8 (Olson 2, Keller 2). Steals: Sully Buttes 6 (A. Wittler 3); Mobridge-Pollock 8 (DeMarrias 3, Nobles 2). Blocks: Sully Buttes 2 (Chicoine, Hill); Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Goehring). Fouls: Sully Buttes 23 (Chicoine out); Mobridge-Pollock 21. Turnovers: Sully Buttes 18; Mobridge-Pollock 13.