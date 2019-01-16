Lady Tigers fall behind early in pair of losses

The Lady Tigers fell behind 22-2 in the first quarter and lost a 60-32 game to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday.

“Why did I start in a zone?” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “I’ll take the blame for that one.”

The Braves took advantage on the inside early, going to Reese Ganje for six points as part of an 11-2 run. The Braves finished the first quarter with Markee Shaving hitting three straight three-pointers to shoot the score to 22-2.

The score rose to 26-2 in the second quarter before the Lady Tigers hit back-to-back three-pointers. TyRel Thompson hit the first and Maya Nobles hit the second.

The teams played back and forth after that, but the Lady Tigers never had a run that made the game close.

“Once we made the adjustment, we played with them,” said Bachman. “The girls fought hard and played pretty well.”

Megan Zahn and Gennie Krause scored eight points each to lead the Lady Tiger offense. Zahn pulled down a team-leading five rebounds.

After hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter, Shaving finished with a game-high 18 points. Ganje scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Mia Paris scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

Crow Creek

Crow Creek went on a 19-0 run that started late in the first quarter and deep into the second quarter, setting the stage for a 69-39 win over the Lady Tigers in Stephan on Thursday.

The run was keyed by a ferocious defense and the ball-handling skills of Lady Chieftain Marveen Ross. The Lady Chieftains also got hot, hitting four three-pointers during the run.

Bachman said it was hard dealing with a player of Ross’ caliber.

“She’s very good at seeing the floor and getting the ball to her teammates,” said Bachman.

After scoring just two points in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers found some offense and scored 19 points in the third quarter. It’s the low-scoring quarter that continually haunts the Lady Tigers.

“It seems to happen for a quarter every game,” said Bachman. “We have to get out of those dry spells.”

TyRel Thompson hit three three-pointers and led the Lady Tigers with 13 points. Megan Zahn scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Hannah Stroeder scored seven points. Landyn Henderson added five points and a team-leading nine rebounds.

Four players scored all but two of Crow Creek’s points. Sarah Hunter scored a game-high 20 points. Rozee and Audrey Drapeau hit four three-pointers each while scoring 18 and 14 points, respectively. Ross finished with 15 points.

Road games

The Lady Tigers play at McLaughlin on Thursday and Potter County in Hoven on Monday.

Thursday’s game in McLaughlin will be the 70th meeting between the Lady Tigers and Lady Mustangs. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 41-28, but the Lady Mustangs have won the last eight, including a 62-36 win in Mobridge last year.

McLaughlin is 3-7 on the season and has lost four of its last five.

“We’re excited,” said Bachman. “It should be a good matchup.”

The Lady Tigers and Battlers are playing for the 59th time. The Lady Tigers lead the series 35-23. The road team has won the last two with the Lady Tigers winning 44-41 in Gettysburg two years ago and the Battlers winning 39-25 in Mobridge last year.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (5-5) 22 36 53 60

Mobridge-Pollock (4-8) 2 14 25 32

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Adrianna White Wolf 0 0-0 0, Mia Paris 7 0-0 16, Markee Shaving 7 0-0 18, Reese Ganje 6 1-1 13, Cooper Marshall 2 0-0 4, Jayden Hollow Horn 0 2-2 2, Justice Fire Cloud 2 0-0 5, Sunni Dupris 1 0-0 2, Emaree Iron Hawk 0 0-2 0, Totals 25 3-5 60.

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 1 0-0 2, Jadin Monsen 1 0-0 3, TyRel Thompson 2 0-0 6, Hannah Stroeder 1 0-2 2, Megan Zahn 4 0-0 8, Gennie Krause 4 0-0 8, Maya Nobles 1 0-0 3, Totals 14 0-2 32.

3-point field goals: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7 (Shaving 4, Paris 2, Fire Cloud); Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 2, Monsen, Nobles). Rebounds: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 21 (Ganje 5, Paris 4, Shaving 4); Mobridge-Pollock 18 (Zahn 5, Stroeder 3, Krause 3). Fouls: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8; Mobridge-Pollock 5. Turnovers: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16; Mobridge-Pollock 28.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-7) 11 13 32 39

Crow Creek (7-2) 20 37 58 69

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 2 0-0 5, Jadin Monsen 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 5 0-0 13, Hannah Stroeder 3 1-4 7, Megan Zahn 5 0-0 10, Gennie Krause 2 0-2 4, Totals 17 1-6 39.

Crow Creek: Sarah Hunter 7 5-7 20, Audrey Drapeau 5 0-0 14, Rozee Drapeau 5 4-4 18, Marveen Ross 7 0-2 15, Chainee Hall 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 9-13 69.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 3, Henderson); Crow Creek 10 (A. Drapeau 4, R. Drapeau 4, Hunter, Ross). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 25 (Henderson 9, Zahn 5); Crow Creek 23. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 9; Crow Creek 9. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 23; Crow Creek 16.