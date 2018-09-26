Lady Tigers fight for 3-2 road win over Braves

The Lady Tigers and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves duked it out on Tuesday in Eagle Butte with the Lady Tigers winning a five-set match.

In a back-and-forth match, the Braves won the first set 25-18. The Lady Tigers won the next two 25-18 and 25-17 to forge a 2-1 lead. The Braves battled back to tie the match with a 27-25 win before the Lady Tiger reassumed control to win the rubber match 15-9.

Coach Rose Henderson liked the way the Lady Tigers handled themselves in a tough road match.

“The girls did a good job of keeping control of their emotions and played within themselves,” said Henderson.

The Lady Tigers switched to a two-setter offense and it paid dividends. Caitlyn Claymore and Callie Weisbeck combined for 136 of 126 setting. Claymore had 30 assist and Weisbeck had 10.

Megan Zahn led a 53-kills attack with 21 kills. Hayley Borah had 11, Channing Wientjes had seven and Regan Stoick had six.

Caitlyn and Callie did a great job of running our offense,” said Henderson. “Our passing was pretty consistent, which let us run the middle more and Megan did a great job with controlling her hits and getting after the ball when she could.”

The Lady Tigers served 14 aces. Emily Wientjes had six aces, Claymore five and Haley Brockel and Zahn had three.

Defensively, the Lady Tigers had 77 digs. Wientjes led the way with 32. Brockel had 16, while Claymore and Ava Stoick had eight each. At the net, Zahn led with three blocks.

“Emily had a great defensive night,” said Henderson. “It was a really good team effort.

Cooper Marshall led the Braves with 16 kills and a pair of blocks. Kiana Logg added five kills. Macy LaPlante and Demi Lends His Horse combined for 16 assists. Sapphire Tiger and Carissa Stocklin defended with 12 digs each.

Lemmon

Lemmon beat the Lady Tigers 3-1 in Lemmon on Thursday.

The Cowgirls won set one 25-23, with the Lady Tigers taking over for a 25-17 win in set two. The Cowgirls took over after that to win out 25-17 and 25-16.

Megan Zahn and Hayley Borah led the Lady Tiger offense. Zahn had eight kills and Borah had seven. Caitlyn Claymore dished 16 assists. Emily Wientjes led the defense with 11 digs, while serving two aces. Regan Stoick served a team-high three aces.

Road matches

The Lady Tigers continue their road trip with games in Timber Lake on Saturday and Redfield on Monday. Both matches start with JV action at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Panthers are playing for the 40th time in a series that began during the 1997-98 season. The Lady Tigers are 32-5-2 all time against the Lady Panthers, but Timber Lake won a 3-0 match in Mobridge last fall.

The Lady Tigers are playing the Pheasants for the 24th time. Redfield/Doland holds an 18-5 edge in a series that dates back to the 1993-94 season. Redfield/Doland broke a three-match Lady Tiger winning streak with a 3-0 in Mobridge last season.

Mobridge-Pollock (7-11) 18 25 25 25 15

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (6-7) 25 18 17 27 9

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 94-106, 14 aces (Emily Wientjes 9-11-6, Caitlyn Claymore 26-29-5, Haley Brockel 19-20-3, Megan Zahn 16-18-3, Ava Stoick 15-15-2); Setting 139-139, 40 assists (Claymore 93-93-30, Callie Weisbeck 43-43-10); Hitting 133-158, 53 kills (Zahn 37-41-21, Hayley Borah 18-22-11, Channing Wientjes 14-17-7, Regan Stoick 23-25-6); Blocks 5 (Zahn 3); Digs 77 (Wientjes 32, Brockel 16, Claymore 8, A. Stoick 8).

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Serving 4 aces; Setting 20 assists (Macy LaPlante 9, Demi Lends His Horse 7); Hitting 36 kills (Cooper Marshall 16, Kiana Logg 5, Lauryn Clown 4); Blocks 4 (Marshall 2, Hailee Eagleman 2); Digs 70 (Sapphire Tiger 12, Carissa Stocklin 12).

JV Match: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 2-1.

Mobridge-Pollock (6-9) 23 25 17 16

Lemmon (6-4) 25 17 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 75-81, 8 aces (Regan Stoick 13-14-3, Emily Wientjes 18-19-2, Caitlyn Claymore 17-17-1); Setting 84-86, 18 assists (Claymore 78-80-16, Stoick 6-6-2); Hitting 81-99, 21 kills (Megan Zahn 25-30-8, Hayley Borah 21-24-7); Blocks 1 (Borah); Digs 26 (Wientjes 11, Stoick 5).

Lemmon: No stats reported.