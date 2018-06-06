Lady Tigers have outstanding day two at state golf meet

After shooting an opening round 418, the Lady Tigers picked up 31 strokes, shooting 387 on the second day at the Girls State A Golf Tournament at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Monday and Tuesday.

“That was the most outstanding one-day performance we’ve had in years,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “They knocked the socks off it.”

Callie Weisbeck led the Lady Tigers, earning medalist and all-state honors. Weisbeck shot a two-day total of 187 to take 19th place. After shooting an opening round 95, Weisbeck shaved three strokes off with a 92 on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had a medalist in a while,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “I’m super proud of her.”

Lily Miner finished her career with a top 30 finish, shooting 99-95-194 and coming in tied for 29th.

“I can’t say enough about Lily,” said Weisbeck. “Her goal was to shoot two rounds in the 90s and she did it.”

Fellow senior Chloe Jungwirth shot 111-107-218 to take 62nd.

“She’s just steady,” said Weisbeck. “She probably one of the kindest golfers we’ve ever had.”

While Weisbeck took three strokes off from day one to day two, and Miner and Jungwirth took four strokes off each, it was Gennie Krause who had the round of day.

After shooting an opening round 113, Krause knocked 20 strokes off her round two score. Her second round vaulted her to a 52nd place finish.

“Gennie dominated that course,” said Weisbeck. “She played the best round of her life. She parred 14, 15 and 16, the hardest holes on the course, and she had a 10 on a hole. She was outstanding.”

Cadee Peltier used day two to pick up 12 strokes. After opening with 123, Peltier rallied with 111 on the second day and finished tied for 80th.

“This was just Cadee’s fifth meet in two years,” said Weisbeck. She did an outstanding job.”

With their two-day total, the Lady Tigers finished in ninth place as a team.

With Payson Birkeland winning the individual state title, her Belle Fourche team won the title, also. Birkeland won her title with 159, one stroke better than Alex Kandolin of St. Thomas More. Belle Fourche shot 735 to beat the 747 shot by Sioux Falls Christian.

The tourney was not without angst. Kate Wynja of Sioux Falls Christian had the tournament won, but signed an incorrect scorecard and had to be disqualified.

Girls State A Golf Tournament

Team Scores: Belle Fourche 735, Sioux Falls Christian 747, Parkston 751, St. Thomas More 755, Canton 756, Madison 759, Hot Springs 769, West Central 775, Mobridge-Pollock 805, Winner Area 817, Dell Rapids 819, Sisseton 858, Elk Point-Jefferson 882.

Individual Results: 1. Payson Birkeland, Belle Fourche, 75-84-159; 2. Alex Kandolin, St. Thomas More, 78-82-160; 3. Jade Burr, Belle Fourche, 83-79-162; 4. Laurny Driscoll, West Central, 82-85-167; 5. Mya Maxwell, Madison, 84-85-169; 6. Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, 86-84-170; 7. (tie) Kaitlyn Greenhoff, Dell Rapids, 85-86-171, Megan Hinker, Lennox, 93-78-171; 9. Alex Carr, Vermillion, 84-88-172; 10. Jayden Bormann, Parkston, 88-85-173;

11. (tie) Caitlyn Stimpson, Wagner, 91-85-176, Ronae Klein, Winner Area, 89-87-176; 13. Emily Beitzel, Canton, 91-86-177; 14. (tie) Emily Kandolin, St. Thomas More, 86-94-180, Payton Sierra, Red Cloud, 91-89-180; 16. Ellie Weidenbach, Parkston, 93-89-182; 17. Aryona Watts, Hot Springs, 92-91-183; 18. Madison Fossum, Canton, 97-89-186; 19. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 95-92-187; 20. Madilyn Palo, Hot Springs, 97-92-189;

21. Kylie Kasuske, Milbank, 99-91-190; 22. (tie) Emily Knuths, Madison, 100-91-191, Tylee Neugebaur, Parkston, 93-98-191; 24. (tie) Averie Larson, Chamberlain, 99-93-192, Courtney Heath, Sisseton, 97-85-192, Kara Mulheron, Vermillion, 94-98-192, Katie Reif, McCook Central/Montrose, 100-92-192, Malory Olstad, Hot Springs, 98-94-102; 29. (tie) Lily Miner, Mobridge-Pollock, 99-95-194, Emilea Cimpl, Wagner, 93-101-194, Sydney Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, 98-96-194; 32. (tie) Jordyn Driscoll, West Central, 102-95-196, Avery Middleton, Belle Fourche, 105-91-196; 34. Kierra Silk, Sisseton, 100-97-197; 35. (tie) Kelsey Gustaf, Madison, 96-102-198, Emily Kokales, Aberdeen Roncalli, 102-96-198; 37. (tie) MaKayla Schilling, West Central, 95-104-199, Olivia Sorlie, Canton, 100-99-199, Payton Colestock, Groton Area, 102-97-199, Kelsey Heath, Sisseton, 108-91-199;

41. (tie) Taylor Reif, McCook Central/Montrose, 99-101-200, Kassidy Adams, Custer, 108-92-200, Kelsey Jansen, Canton, 107-93-200; 44. (tie) Addy Root, Winner Area, 98-103-201, Aubrie Franken, Elk Point-Jefferson, 101-100-201; 46. (tie) Katie Conzet, St. Thomas More, 104-98-202, Lizzy Ellingson, Madison, 95-107-202; 48. Hailey Trewhella, Lead-Deadwood, 105-98-203; 49. (tie) Calry Austin, Canton, 101-104-205, Olivia Downs, Dell Rapids, 105-100-205, Olivia Olson, Sioux Falls Christian, 112-93-205;

52. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 113-93-206; 53. (tie) Sydney Olstad, Hot Springs, 102-106-208, Jessie Schroeder, Hot Springs, 105-103-208; 55. Kaylee Munson, Lennox, 99-110-209; 56. Hanna Jackson, Parkston, 105-105-210; 57. (tie) Maggie Miles, McCook Central/Montrose, 109-102-211, Mariah DeWeerd, Sioux Falls Christian, 108-103-211, Tori Quade, Milbank, 112-99-211; 60. (tie) Chloe Scott, West Central, 109-104-213, Kayla Jacobson, St. Thomas More, 111-102-213;

62. (tie) Chloe Jungwirth, Mobridge-Pollock, 111-107-218, Jenni Waba, Madison, 112-106-218, Taysa Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 112-106-218; 65. (tie) Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids, 110-109-219, Cheyenne Dougherty, Winner Area, 117-102-219; 67. Abbi Mausbach, West Central, 114-106-220; 68. (tie) Caitlin Ringling, Belle Fourche, 113-108-221, Sam Marts, Winner Area, 117-104-221;

70. Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids, 114-110-224; 71. Hannah VanKirk, Elk Point-Jefferson, 115-111-226; 72. (tie) Rylee Root, Winner Area, 117-111-228, Sydne Bousquet, Elk Point-Jefferson, 117-111-228, Mattie Weidenach, Tea Area, 118-110-228; 75. (tie) Ashley Fliehs, Groton Area, 115-115-230, Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 127-103-230; 77. Sophia Johnson, Elk Point-Jefferson, 113-118-231; 78. (tie) Lauryn Clown, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 122-111-233, Justin Wilk, Milbank, 125-108-233;

80. (tie) Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock, 122-111-234, Juliann Lange, Belle Fourche, 129-105-234; 82. Emily Henze, Elk Point-Jefferson, 127-114-241; 83. Madisyn Christensen, Sioux Valley, 134-119-253; 84. Sydney Emery, Dell Rapids, 130-132-262; 85. Emma Dahl, Sisseton, 129-141-270; 86. Alissa Stephens, St. Thomas More, 142-136-178; 87. Ashlynn LaFramboise, Sisseton, 130-152-282.