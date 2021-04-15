Lady Tigers open golf season Thursday

It may not feel like golf weather, but it is. The Lady Tigers open their golf season on Thursday at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

“We’ve had some pretty good practices so far,” said coach Jason Weisbeck of the preseason that started on March 30. “It’s crazy. The weather was better then.”

Although conditions won’t be ideal on Thursday, the weather will be good enough for the team to tee up for competition for the first time this season. The Lady Tigers are hosting Big Dakota Conference foes Chamberlain and Winner Area. The matches start at 10 a.m. unless they have to hold back for a half hour or so to let the air warm a bit.

Weisbeck said the girls have been on the course at Oahe Hills four times already this spring and he feels they are ready for their first taste of competition.

“The girls are starting to find their games,” said Weisbeck. “They have shown a lot of improvement since we started.”

The Lady Tigers have just two experienced golfers on the team this year in senior Callie Weisbeck and junior Cadee Peltier.

A two-time all-stater, Weisbeck is looking to earn her fifth trip to state. She went every year from seventh grade through her sophomore year before having to miss last spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Her goals are high for her senior season. Weisbeck placed higher every year at state, taking 61st as a seventh grader and 30th as an eighth grader before medaling with a 19th-place finish in 2018 and a 15th-place finish in 2019.

Peltier enters her junior campaign with two state tournaments under the belt. She placed 80th as an eighth grader and 75th as a freshman.

Looking to step into varsity spots are juniors Kylynn Lesmeister, Kayla Blankartz and Gabby Zimmer and sophomore Emma Keller. Lesmeister is the most experienced. She had top 20 finishes in Mobridge and at Roncalli as a freshman, but the rest are vying for their first varsity spots.

“The rest of our high school girls will definitely have potential to do well,” said Weisbeck. “Without a season last year, it is tough to tell where they will be at.”

Future Lady Tigers on the middle school include eighth graders Ariana Mound and Brooke Schlomer, seventh graders Addy Aman and Becca Cox and sixth grader Claire Heil.

The Lady Tigers start what will be a pretty extensive and mostly road schedule on Thursday.

“We have a really good schedule,” said Weisbeck. “We have a lot of meets and go a lot of places.”

The annual Mobridge-Pollock Invitational is set for Thursday May 13. On the road, the Lady Tigers play in Pierre on April 22 and April 26, with the former being the Big Dakota Conference Meet, in Redfield on April 29, in Aberdeen (Roncalli) on May 6, Stanley County on May 7, Groton on May 10 and Sisseton on May 20. The pre-region and Region 3A Golf Tournament are in Pierre on May 24 and 27, respectively. The State A Girls Golf Tournament is June 7 and 8 at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.

