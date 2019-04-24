Lady Tigers open season in Pierre

The Lady Tigers played golf for the first time this year at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.

“It was great to finally hit the golf course,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “It was a beautiful day and great competition. Our girls have a starting point to work off of now.”

The Lady Tigers did not approach medaling in the tournament that was all Class AA except for Mobridge-Pollock, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Winner Area.

Callie Weisbeck led the Lady Tigers with 51-45-96. Gennie Krause shot 50-51-101 and Cadee Peltier shot 49-57-106. Coming in 28th, Weisbeck was the top Class A golfer at the meet.

“They all had great points in their games yesterday,” said Weisbeck, “but many hiccups as well, which can be expected from their very first meet.”