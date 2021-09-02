Lady Tigers open with two sweeps

The Lady Tigers ran their early-season record to 2-0 with a 3-0 sweep over cross-county rival Herreid/Selby Area in Selby on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers beat the Wolverines 25-11, 25-20 and 25-18.

“It’s always a good feeling coming away with a W against Herreid/Selby Area,” said coach Rose Henderson. “It’s always a tough match when we travel to Selby. They are very scrappy.”

The Lady Tigers controlled most of the night. The latest the Wolverines held a lead was 10-9 in the second set.

Set one was tied at 7-7 when Mariah Goehring hit two straight kills followed by a Landyn Henderson ace to make the score 10-7. Three points later, Henderson sent another serve the Wolverines could not handle to make it 13-7. Leading 14-8, the Lady Tigers went on a six-point run with two kills each by Goehring and Emma Keller. After a Wolverine point, Emily Hatzenbuhler and Leah Overland hit kills sandwiched around a Goehring ace. Leading 24-11, Henderson smacked a ball onto the opposing court to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Herreid/Selby Area had its best run early in set two. With the Lady Tigers leading 8-5, Jennica Berens hit a back row kill and two straight aces to tie the match. Sophia Von Wald and Kendell Sawinsky followed with kills to give the Wolverines a 10-8 lead. The Lady Tigers used defense to stop the run with Keller getting a block and teaming with Henderson for a double block on the next point. Ava Stoick served up an ace to make it 11-10 and the Lady Tigers never trailed again. At 12-11, the Lady Tigers went on a four-point run, including two Keller aces and a Gabby Zimmer kill. The Wolverines fought back to 17-16 but a Zimmer block and Hatzenbuhler kill gave the Lady Tigers momentum back. Leading 23-20, strong Lady Tiger serves forced the Wolverines to hit two straight balls out of bounds.

Herreid/Selby Area led set three 6-4 before the Lady Tigers went on a 9-2 run to take a 13-8 lead. Keller had two kills and Goehring had a kill and an ace in the run. Leading 14-10, the Lady Tigers scored four straight points with a Gretchen Olson kill and two strong Keller serves scoring three of the points. The Wolverines tried to get closer but at 24-18 Overland banged home the final point of the night.

Henderson said there a couple of spots where her Lady Tigers need improvement.

“We struggled with serve receive and struggled some at our serving line,” said Henderson.

On the other hand, holding the lead most of the night afforded the chance to get a few more players into the game.

“We were able to sub some of the bench players in to get experience and different options down the road if we ever need it,” said Henderson.

Chamberlain

The Lady Tigers opened the season in fine fashion with a 3-0 sweep of Chamberlain in Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon.

The first two sets were relatively close with the Lady Tigers winning 25-16 and 25-18. The Lady Tigers did not give the Cubs a chance in set three, running away with a 25-6 win.

“It was a great first game,” said Henderson. “The girls did really well communicating and played well with each other.”

Henderson credited the Lady Tigers with being the aggressors on the court.

“We served aggressively and passed well,” said Henderson. “They (Chamberlain) didn’t pass well, and I think it was because of our serving. We passed well, which helped us set up our offense.”

Emma Keller and Landyn Henderson had strong opening matches. Keller had 15 assists on 52-of-53 setting, 4 aces on 14-of-16 serving and went 6-for-6 hitting with 4 kills. Henderson had a match-leading 7 kills on 15-of-17 hitting, 3 aces on 8-of-9 serving and added 1.5 blocks. Reagan Weisbeck added 3 aces. Up front, Leah Overland hit 4 kills, while Mariah Goehring and Gabby Zimmer added three each. The back row defense, led by Ava Stoick with 5 digs, had an easy night, needing just 8 digs.

Jayslee Petersen and Mya Knippling combined for 7 kills and 2 aces to lead Chamberlain. Leigha Long led all defenders with 6 digs.

Home opener

The Lady Tigers have their home opener on Tuesday when North Central comes to the Bridge City with matches starting at 5 p.m. Before that, the Lady Tigers head to Hoven for their annual clash with Potter County.

Mobridge-Pollock and North Central are playing for the third time. The Lady Tigers beat the Thunder 3-1 in 2019 and 3-0 last year. North Central is 1-4 so far this season.

The winner will take the series lead when the Lady Tigers and Battlers play on Thursday. After 66 games, the teams are all tied up at 33 wins apiece. The Lady Tigers beat the Battlers 3-0 last year to break a four-match Battler winning streak. The two teams have played every year since the first match during the 1991-92 season. Potter Count is 4-0 after winning the Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament title on Saturday.

Mobridge-Pollock (2-0) 25 25 25

Herreid/Selby Area (2-2) 11 20 18

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 79-92 9 aces (Keller 4, Mariah Goehring 2, Katie Kemnitz 2, Ava Stoick 1); Setting 84-86, 12 assists (Keller 12); Hitting 76-95, 29 kills (Goehring 8, Keller 7, Leah Overland 4, Emily Hatzenbuhler 4, Landyn Henderson 3, Gabby Zimmer 2, Gretchen Olson 1); Blocks 4 (Henderson 1.5, Zimmer 1, Keller .5); Digs 10 (Stoick 3, Henderson 3).

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 8 aces (Kayla Gill 4, Jennica Berens 2, Caitlyn Anderson 1, 1); Hitting 10 kills (Kendell Sawinsky 5, Sophia Von Wald 3, Bella Brandner 1, Berens 1); Blocks 3 (Brandner 2, Berens .5, Sophia Ritter .5).

Mobridge-Pollock (1-0) 25 25 25

Chamberlain (0-1) 16 18 6

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 68-75, 16 aces (Emma Keller 14-16-4, Landyn Henderson 8-9-3, Reagan Weisbeck 8-10-3); Setting 56-58, 16 assists (Emma Keller 52-53-15, Ava Stoick 3-4-1); Hitting 54-65, 22 kills (Henderson 15-17-7, Leah Overland 10-13-4, Keller 6-6-4, Mariah Goehring 8-10-3, Gabby Zimmer 7-8-3); Blocks 4 (Henderson 1.5, Zimmer 1.5); Digs 8 (Stoick 5).

Chamberlain: Serving 18-25, 2 aces (Jayslee Petersen 8-9-1, Mya Knippling 2-3-1); Setting 8 assists (Chesney Mutziger 8); Hitting 19-29, 8 kills (Knippling 8-11-5, Petersen 9-10-2); Digs 20 (Leigha Long 6, Taryn Guinn 4, Jayd Chmela 4).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-12, 25-15; C Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-11, 25-7.