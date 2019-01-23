Lady Tigers own first quarter, beat Battlers 51-18

The Lady Tigers took an 18-0 lead in the first quarter and ran away for a 51-18 win over Potter County in Hoven on Monday.

“I’m proud of the girls,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “We had just one day of practice and the girls adjusted well.”

The Lady Tigers dominated the first eight minutes of the game. Defensively, they forced 11 Battler turnovers. On the offensive end, Landyn Henderson scored 11 of her game-high 15 points, including seven of the game’s first nine points.

“That’s big for us when Landyn can do that,” said Bachman.

After the Battlers scored the first four points of the second quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 10-1 run to make the lead 28-5.

The Lady Tigers led 38-9 at the half, a 29-point margin. When TyRel Thompson scored the first points of the second half, the mercy rule took effect and the clock ran continuously the rest of the game.

While the Lady Tigers outscored the Battlers just 13-9 in the second half, Bachman said, “We did a good job of running the clock in the second half.”

Bachman said that while the Lady Tigers were clicking on both ends of the court in the first half, their defense was the key.

Potter County’s leading scorer, Jenna Robbennolt, was held to one point. The Lady Tigers used a box-and-one defense to contain Robbennolt.

“I knew we had to stop Jenna,” said Bachman. “They were the perfect team to play a box-and-one against. Jadin Monsen and Hayley Borah played a heck of a game against her.”

Bachman added that they stressed the defensive play for the rest of the team and they responded. The Lady Tigers forced 31 turnovers, including 18 steals.

Following Henderson, Thompson and Megan Zahn scored 11 points each. Zahn and Henderson led rebounding with six each. Zahn had four steals, while Henderson and Monsen had three each.

Emily Larson scored five points to lead the Battlers.

This was the 65th meeting between the Lady Tigers and the Battlers. It was the first game that one team did not reach the 20-point mark.

McLaughlin

Things did not go as well in McLaughlin on Thursday. Led by Devin Archambault’s 30 points, the Lady Mustangs beat the Lady Tigers 63-48.

“That was the game I feel like we missed the most bunnies in five or six years,” said Bachman. “But, if Archambault doesn’t go off for 30, we’re still in that game.”

Archambault scored nine points in the first quarter as the Lady Mustangs took a 19-12 lead. A 9-0 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Mustangs a 16-point lead before Maya Nobles and Monsen scored to cut the halftime deficit to 34-22.

Monsen and Thompson combined for 10 points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers cut the lead to nine at 46-37, but Archambault heated up again in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points as the Lady Mustangs pulled away for the 15-point win.

Thompson led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Henderson scored 12 and Monsen scored eight. Zahn had a team-leading nine rebounds.

Jolie Eagle scored 10 points, Laney Howard nine and Quentana Long Elk eight for McLaughlin.

Chamberlain

The Lady Tigers host Chamberlain in doubleheader action on Friday. The Lady Tigers and Cubs are set to tip-off around 6 p.m.

The Lady Tigers and Cubs are playing for the 18th time in a series that started in 1987. The teams have been playing every year since the 2004-05 season. The Lady Tigers are 10-7 all time against the Cubs. The home team has won the last three games. The Cubs won 59-45 in Chamberlain after the Lady Tigers won 36-32 two years ago at home.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-9) 18 38 41 51

Potter County (4-8) 0 9 13 18

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 5 5-7 15, Jadin Monsen 2 0-1 4, TyRel Thompson 4 2-4 11, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Megan Zahn 3 5-7 11, Hayley Borah 1 0-0 2, Myia Feist 1 0-0 2, Leah Overland 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 12-19 51.

Potter County: Haylie Ahlemeier 0 0-2 0, Jenna Robbennolt 0 1-4 1, Kayla Sautner 2 0-0 4, Makaivry Schatz 0 0-0 0, Kirstie Lake 1 0-0 2, Abbie Larson 0 0-2 0, Emily Larson 2 0-0 5, Ashlee Kaup 2 0-1 4, Rylie Kaup 0 0-2 0, Autumn Wieseler 0 0-2 0, Totals 8 1-13 18.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Thompson); Potter County 1 (Larson). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 29 (Henderson 6, Zahn 6); Potter County 25. Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Borah 3); Potter County 0. Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 18 (Zahn 4, Henderson 3, Monsen 3). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Potter County 31.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-9) 12 22 37 48

McLaughlin (4-7) 19 34 46 63

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 5 2-4 12, Jadin Monsen 4 0-0 8, TyRel Thompson 6 4-6 16, Hannah Stroeder 2 2-4 6, Megan Zahn 0 1-4 1, Gennie Krause 1 1-2 3, Maya Nobles 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 9-21 48

McLaughlin: Laney Howard 3 0-0 9, Quentana Long Elk 2 2-2 8, Devin Archambault 14 2-4 20, TreVonna Henry 1 0-0 2, Jolie Eagle 5 0-0 10, Molina White Eyes 1 0-0 2, Hailee Little Eagle 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 4-6 63.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 0; McLaughlin 5 (Howard 3, Long Elk 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 32 (Zahn 9, Monsen 6, Stroeder 5); McLaughlin 29. Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Monsen 4). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 10 (Henderson 3). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 11; McLaughlin 14 (Henry out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 13; McLaughlin 11.