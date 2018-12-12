Lady Tigers pop Britton-Hecla, fall to Roncalli

Aberdeen Roncalli hit four threes in the first quarter to open a lead and went on to beat the Lady Tigers 47-26 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Even though the Lady Tigers struggled on the offensive end and lost by 21 points, coach Lindsey Bachman was extremely pleased with the team’s performance against one of the top 10 teams in Class A.

“I thought we were a whole new team compared to Saturday,” said Bachman. “The girls did a lot of good things. They had Roncalli frustrated in the second half. If we play like that every night, we’re going to win some games.”

Roncalli got off to a hot shooting start as Megan Streier hit three three-pointers and scored nine points, while Jamie Ewart added another three and scored seven points in the first quarter. The shooting streak gave the Cavaliers an 18-6 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Tigers suffered nine turnovers in the second quarter, but kept the game at 10 points until Roncalli scored the quarter’s last six points to take a 26-10 halftime lead.

The Roncalli lead grew to 24 points in the third quarter before the Lady Tigers ended the quarter on a 5-0 run with Myia Feist hitting a two and TyRel Thompson a three.

Thompson hit a short jumper and Megan Zahn scored twice as the Lady Tigers opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 15 before Roncalli came back with four straight points to retake control of the closing minutes.

“We finished strong,” said Bachman. “We have to start better.”

Zahn led the Lady Tigers with seven points. Hannah Stroeder scored six, Thompson five and Landyn Henderson four. With four Lady Tigers recording three rebounds each, Mobridge-Pollock outrebounded Roncalli 16-14. The nine-turnover second quarter aside, the Lady Tigers were fairly even with the Cavaliers in the turnover department. Mobridge-Pollock had 22 and Roncalli had 15.

Ewart led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Streier scored 13. Mariah Winegar added seven points and a game-high five rebounds.

Britton-Hecla

The Lady Tigers opened the season with a 42-27 win over Britton-Hecla in Britton on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers started quick, opening an 8-1 lead with TyRel Thompson and Landyn Henderson hitting three-pointers. The Braves fought back to get within three points at 15-12 late in the second quarter before the Lady Tigers scored four straight points to take a 19-12 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all Lady Tigers. The second half started with the teams trading baskets, but after that, the Lady Tigers scored 11 straight points to take full control of the game.

Hannah Stroeder got the run started with back-to-back baskets. After Henderson and Jadin Monsen hit short shots, Maya Nobles sank a three-pointer to end the run, giving the Lady Tigers an 18-point, 32-14 lead after three quarters.

“In the second half, the girls adjusted well,” said Bachman. “We came out and moved the ball better. We had better spacing. We weren’t so jammed in the middle.”

Control of the boards played a big part in the run also. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Braves 12-4 in the third quarter.

“We rebounded a lot better in the second half,” said Bachman. “Landyn [Henderson] and Hayley [Borah] got a lot of backside rebounds.”

Britton-Hecla tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but Thompson hit a pair of three-pointers and a driving shot to keep the Lady Tiger lead safe. Thompson’s third basket iced the game at 40-27 with two minutes left.

Thompson led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 16 points. Megan Zahn scored eight, Henderson seven and Stroeder six.

\Borah and Henderson led rebounding with seven each. Zahn had six boards. Borah and Jadin Monsen dished four assists each.

Bachman said the two freshmen, Henderson and Nobles, did a nice job in their first varsity games.

“They didn’t panic,” said Bachman. “The more playing time they get, the better they’ll play.”

Aberdeen Roncalli (2-0) 18 26 35 47

Mobridge-Pollock (1-1) 6 10 16 26

Aberdeen Roncalli: Jami Ewart 6 2-2 16, Megan Streier 4 2-2 13, Hannah Kuck 1 2-3 4, Jori Ewart 1 0-0 3, Mariah Winegar 3 1-4 7, Kelsey Peterson 2 1-2 5, Totals 17 8-13 47.

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 0 0-0 0, Hayley Borah 1 0-0 2, TyRel Thompson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Stroeder 3 0-0 6, Megan Zahn 3 1-4 7, Landyn Henderson 2 0-0 4, Myia Feist 1 0-0 2, Totals 12 1-4 26.

3-point field goals: Aberdeen Roncalli 5 (Streier 3, Jami Ewart, Jori Ewart); Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Thompson). Rebounds: Aberdeen Roncalli 14 (Winegar 5, Jami Ewart 4); Mobridge-Pollock 16 (Monsen 3, Borah 3, Zahn 3, Henderson 3). Fouls: Aberdeen Roncalli 11; Mobridge-Pollock 14. Turnovers: Aberdeen Roncalli 15; Mobridge-Pollock 22.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-0) 10 19 32 42

Britton-Hecla (0-1) 6 12 14 27

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 1 0-0 2, Haley Borah 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 6 1-2 16, Hannah Stroeder 3 0-0 6, Megan Zahn 4 0-0 8, Landyn Henderson 2 2-2 7 Maya Nobles 1 0-2 3, Totals 17 3-6 42.

Britton-Hecla: Chloe Furman 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Roehr 3 1-2 9, Emma Storely 0 0-0 0, Peris Fellows 5 2-4 13, Mya Hagenson 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 3-6 27.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Thompson 3, Henderson, Nobles); Britton-Hecla 4 (Roehr 2, Furman, Fellows). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 33 (Borah 7, Henderson 7, Zahn 6); Britton-Hecla 21. Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 13 (Monsen 4, Borah 4). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 2, Nobles 2). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 16; Britton-Hecla 8; Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 12; Britton-Hecla 12.