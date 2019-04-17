Lady Tigers ready but golf courses are not

The Lady Tigers golf team is ready for the golf season, unfortunately the golf courses are not.

“We’re really hoping to be in Pierre on Tuesday,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “We’re just taking our varsity. Those three are the only ones ready for a AA meet.”

The three returning varsity members are senior Gennie Krause, sophomore Callie Weisbeck and freshman Cadee Peltier.

Weisbeck is the team leader after taking 19th at last year’s Class A Girls State A Golf Tournament and earning all-state honors. She won an individual title in Groton, while taking second at Roncalli and the Big Dakota Conference Meet.

All three Lady Tigers competed at the state tournament last year.

Krause had a huge turn-around at state last year, after opening with a 113, the lopped 20 strokes off the total with a second-round 93.

Peltier made a huge day two jump also. She opened with a 123 and shaved 12 strokes off to finish with a 111.

Also on this year’s team are junior Jane Fulkerson, sophomore Ellie Fried, freshman Kylynn Lesmeister, eighth grader Elizabeth Krause, seventh grader Reagan Weisbeck and sixth graders Fawnaraee Halfie and Arieanna Mound.

It’s late. The season should be just about halfway over instead of just starting. The Lady Tigers have been practicing indoors, using a simulator. Weisbeck said that having the opportunity to use the simulator has been great, but it does not replace playing live golf on the courses.

“We’ve hit a lot of balls,” said Weisbeck. “But losing two seniors, these girls don’t know where they’re at. We need to get to a couple of meets so they can find out.”

Once they start teeing it up, the season is going to get hectic.

“If you can’t do it in April, you have to do it in May,” said Weisbeck. “We’re looking at a lot of different things on our schedule. It’s going to be crazy in May.”

Last week’s storm pushed back the time even further for the golf courses. After Pierre, Redfield and Aberdeen are on the schedule, if their golf courses are ready. There will be some postponements and some cancellations. Milbank has already postponed its meet to May 22, which puts it between the pre-region and region meet.

Oahe Hills is covered in snow in many places, but with temperatures in the 70s on Friday and Saturday, Weisbeck is hoping the Lady Tigers will get to walk at least a few holes by Monday.

What the weather has done to the Lady Tigers’ schedule is not unique to the Mobridge girls. Most of the state is dealing with snow, water and mud on their golf courses right now.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” said Weisbeck. “Everybody’s just as behind as we are.”