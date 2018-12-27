Lady Tigers start hot, race past Sisseton 61-37

After finally getting time for a little rest, the Lady Tigers came out firing in a runaway 61-37 win over Sisseton at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Friday.

“It’s amazing what two days of rest and practice can do for a team,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “I’m proud of the girls for working so hard after a long week. This is a group of girls that want to win so I’m going to do everything in my power to help them do that.”

The Lady Tigers got all over the Lady Redmen in the early going, jumping out to a 15-0 lead. One year after injuring her knee in Sisseton, TyRel Thompson came out snapping the net, hitting three three-pointers and scored 12 of the first 15 points.

The Lady Tigers finished the quarter by hitting eight straight free throws and led 23-8.

Landyn Henderson took over in the second quarter with 14 points as the Lady Tigers widened their lead to 45-18 at halftime.

Despite having Thompson and Henderson combine for 35 points and the Lady Tigers scoring more points in the first half then they had in a game so far this season, Bachman said it was their defense that led the way. The Lady Tigers forced nine Lady Redmen turnovers in the first quarter.

“We threw a new defense at them in practice on Wednesday and they adjusted to it really well,” said Bachman. “That’s what won us the game. They listened and did what we asked of them. As a coach you can’t ask for any more of them.”

The teams played back and forth in the third quarter with the Lady Tigers holding their 27-point lead at 56-29.

Thompson finished with a game-high 22 points. Henderson scored all 18 of her points in the first half. Megan Zahn added a 13-point, seven-rebound game, including a team-high six points in the third quarter.

Kellie Karst led Sisseton with 14 points. Libby Medenwald added seven points and seven rebounds.

Ellendale

The Lady Tigers and Tigers add a new team to their respective lists of teams played all-time when they play at Ellendale, N.D., on Saturday. Junior varsity games start at 1 p.m. The Lady Tigers and Lady Cardinals are scheduled to tipoff around 2:30 p.m. Ellendale is 3-5 on the season.

Sisseton (0-5) 8 18 29 37

Mobridge-Pollock (2-5) 23 45 56 61

Sisseton: Kierra Silk 2 0-0 2, Libby Medenwald 3 1-3 7, Sheridan Swanson 2 0-12 5, Hailey Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kellie Karst 5 0-0 14, Tailia Estwick 0 0-0 0, Hannah Goodhart 0 2-2 2, Aiyanna Chanku 1 0-0 3, Avery Despiegler 2 0-0 4, Totals 14 3-5 37.

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 6 5-5 18, Hayley Borah 0 1-4 1, TyRel Thompson 6 6-10 22, Hannah Stroeder 1 0-0 2, Megan Zahn 5 3-5 13, Jadin Monsen 0 4-4 4, Gennie Krause 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ulmer 0 1-2 1, Totals 18 20-30 61.

3-point field goals: Sisseton 6 (Karts 4, Swanson, Chanku); Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Thompson 4, Henderson). Rebounds: Sisseton 26 (Medenwald 7, Estwick 6); Mobridge-Pollock 26 (Zahn 7, Henderson 4, Monsen 4, Krause 4). Fouls: Sisseton 22; Mobridge-Pollock 12. Turnovers: Sisseton 24; Mobridge-Pollock 17.