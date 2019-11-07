Lady Tigers start postseason with 3-0 win over Stanley Co.

The Lady Tigers opened the postseason with a dominating 3-0 win over Stanley County in the first round of the Region 6A Tournament at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

“Awesome,” said coach Rose Henderson. “Our middles were enforcing and that’s the goal, because then you can get holes in the block and the outside hitters can just swing away.”

The Lady Tigers did not take total control of the match right away. Stanley County matched points with the Lady Tigers for three-fourths of the first set. But, when it was tied at 18-18, things changed. Kills by Landyn Henderson and Ellie Kraft and two aces by Haley Brockel set off a 7-0 run that gave the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.

“Once we shook the rust off, we really played well,” said Henderson.

Set two was never close. After building a 10-6 lead, the Lady Tigers went on a 9-1 run that turned into a 15-4 run the rest of the way for a 25-10 win. Emma Keller had two aces and Megan Zahn had five kills in the run.

Stanley County fought back in set three and led 13-12 when Regan Stoick stepped to the service line to start a nine-point run. Stoick had a kill to start the run and added two aces. Channing Wientjes added two kills, including the run ender that gave the Lady Tigers a 21-13 lead.

Controlling the middle of the court, the Lady Tigers knocked down 36 kills. Landyn Henderson led the way, putting down 14 kills on 23 of 26 hitting. Zahn scored nine kills and Channing Wientjes six.

“Our middles were hitting shots side to side and not just straight,” said Henderson.

Keller, Stoick and Brockel used their long serving runs to combine for nine of the team’s 11 aces. Keller led with four aces.

“We started serving more aggressive and that led to some really long serving runs,” said Henderson.

Keller was perfect on 88 sets and dished 29 assists.

Emily Wientjes led the defense with 23 digs. Stoick added 15.

Karley Leafgreen led Stanley County with nine kills. Shaylee Tople added four.

Chamberlain

The Lady Tigers advance to take on Chamberlain in Chamberlain on the Thursday for right to represent Region 6A in the SoDak 16.

Chamberlain beat the Lady Tigers 16-14 in the fifth set to win the season opener this year, but that was 30 matches ago.

Henderson knows both teams have come a long way since that match on the last day of August.

“They’re tall, but I think our fast offense can tire them out,” said Henderson. “We’re spreading the ball around a lot better than we were back then.

Henderson said they will watch some film, get a practice in and be ready for the 6:30 p.m. match come Thursday evening.

The Lady Tigers and Cubs will be playing for the 34th time on Thursday, but just the second time in the postseason. While Chamberlain as won the last three and four of the last five, the Lady Tigers hold a 23-10 record all-time in the series, including beating the Cubs in the 2009 and 2015 regions.

Stanley County (3-19) 18 10 16

Mobridge-Pollock (16-15) 25 25 25

Stanley County: Serving 2 aces (Karley Leafgreen, Jodryn Sosa); Hitting 17 kills (Leafgreen 9, Shaylee Tople 4); Blocks 2 (Leafgreen, Sosa).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 66-72, 11 aces (Emma Keller 16-16-4, Regan Stoick 16-18-3, Haley Brockel 10-10-2, Callie Weisbeck 10-10-1); Setting 95-95, 29 assists (Keller 88-88-29); Hitting 99-112, 36 kills (Landyn Henderson 23-26-14, Megan Zahn 24-25-9, Channing Wientjes 17-20-6, Ellie Fried 22-27-3); Blocks 6 (Keller 1.5, Henderson 1.5, Zahn 1.5); Digs 56 (Emily Wientjes 23, Stoick 15).