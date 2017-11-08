Lady Tigers sweep Braves, earn trip to Sweet 16

The Lady Tigers saved their best match of the year for when it mattered the most. Mobridge-Pollock swept Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3-0 in the Region 6A semifinals at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers never faced trouble in winning 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.

Coach Rose Henderson saw a lot she liked.

“We served aggressively, communicated about where their hitters were and got our middles going,” said Henderson.

When the Lady Tigers met Cheyenne-Eagle Butte during homecoming week, the Braves scored the first six points of the night. The Lady Tigers turned that around big time on Thursday. Alex Steiger served first for the Lady Tigers and stayed right there as Mobridge-Pollock ripped off the first 13 points of the match. Steiger had an ace, while Hayley Borah, Kaycee Redmond and Molly Lahren (2) all had kills during the run.

“We started well,” said Henderson. “Much better than when we played them at homecoming.

The Lady Tiger lead was up to 17-1 before the Braves started scoring. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte went on a 8-2 run before the Lady Tigers finished set one off with a Borah kill.

Set two was close at 11-9 before the Lady Tigers went on a 6-1 run, highlighted by back-to-back Jestice Talley aces. With the Lady Tigers leading 21-14, Borah served three straight aces and finished the set on a fourth serve the Braves could not handle.

The Lady Tigers used an 8-2 run early in set three to put separation between the two teams. They led by as much as 19-10 and led 23-15 when Talley scored a kill followed by a Lahren kill that ended the night.

The Lady Tigers hit 22 kills and served 12 aces. Lahren led the attacking with nine kills on 21 of 22 hitting. Borah and Megan Zahn added four kills each. Borah and Talley led serving. Borah had five aces and Talley had four. Steiger was 52 of 53 setting with 16 assists. Kassidy Moser led the back-row defense with 11 digs.

Cooper Marshall led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with six kills. Lauryn Clown set seven assists and served an ace.

The win was the Lady Tigers’ 17th straight against the Braves.

In the other semifinal match, one seed Miller raised its record to 24-4 with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-8 win over Chamberlain.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (11-21) 12 14 15

Mobridge-Pollock (10-18) 25 25 25

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: 37-44, 2 aces (Kianna Logg 8-9-1, Lauryn Clown 6-7-1); Setting 50-53, 7 assists (Clown 26-28-7); Hitting 44-60, 14 kills (Cooper Marshall 16-20-6); Blocks 1 (Clown).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 73-81, 12 aces (Hayley Borah 9-11-5, Jestice Talley 10-11-4); Setting 57-58, 20 assists (Alex Steiger 52-53-16, Kaycee Redmond 5-5-4); Hitting 58-70, 22 kills (Molly Lahren 21-22-9, Borah 12-16-4, Megan Zahn 6-8-4); Digs 23 (Kassidy Moser 11, Lahren 5, Redmond 4); Blocks 2 (Borah 1.5, Redmond .5).