Lady Tigers sweep Herreid/Selby Area

The Lady Tigers won their 600th match in program history in fine fashion with a 3-0 sweep over cross-county rival Herreid/Selby in Selby on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers beat the Wolverines 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.

“We were a much more cohesive team tonight,” said coach Rose Henderson. “The girls played really aggressive, especially at the serving line.”

Herreid/Selby Area came out of the gate hot and took an early 4-0 lead in the opening set. The teams went back and forth for a while, but the Wolverines maintained the lead until the Lady Tigers tied the match at 12-12. The Lady Tigers went on a 6-0 run that took the score from 16-all to 22-16 highlighted by two Haley Brockel aces and a Megan Zahn kill. A Rachel Fiedler kill and an Annaliese Goehring ace were part of run that brought the Wolverines back to 23-21, but Landyn Henderson drilled back-to-back kills and the Lady Tigers held on for the win.

The Lady Tigers took a 5-4 lead in set two and never trailed again. Leading 15-12, the Lady Tigers went on a 7-1 run to put the set away. Henderson had two kills and Regan Stoick another during the run. With the score at 24-16, Henderson put a kill to the floor to lift the Lady Tiger lead to 2-0.

The Lady Tigers got it going early in set three. An 11-3 run took the match from a 5-3 lead to 16-6. Four different Lady Tigers had kills during the run. The Lady Tigers held an 18-9 lead when they started letting momentum slip away. Herreid/Selby Area went on a 10-3 run to draw close at 21-19. Two Fiedler kills and aces by Brenna Helm and Tapanga Pierce played a big role in the rally. The Lady Tigers, however, would not be denied. Ellie Fried hit a kill to give the Lady Tigers a 23-19 lead and then with the score at 24-20, Zahn put a shot to the floor to give the Lady Tigers the sweep.

“We had a few moments of letup, but I feel we turned it around quicker than we did against Chamberlain,” said Henderson. “We tried a different lineup tonight and those girls stepped up to the challenge.”

The Lady Tigers recorded 26 kills on the night. Henderson led a balanced attack with nine. Zahn had seven and Channing Wientjes five. Stoick and Fried added three each. Brockel led at the service line with three aces. Emma Keller added a perfect 15-for-15 night. Callie Weisbeck and Keller split setting duties. Weisbeck had 10 assists and Keller had nine. Stoick and Emily Wientjes led the defense with seven and six digs, respectively.

Fiedler led the Wolverines with nine kills. Pierce, Rylee Rossow and Kendell Sawinsky added four each. Caitlyn Anderson handled the setting and dished out a match-leading 17 assists.

Chamberlain

The Lady Tigers got off to the start they wanted, but not the finish as they fell 3-2 to Chamberlain in Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon in the season opener.

Mobridge-Pollock jumped out 2-0 on 25-17, 25-19 wins, but could not keep momentum going as Chamberlain rallied to win 25-9 and 25-13 before holding the Lady Tigers off 16-14 in the rubber set.

“We started off serving aggressively and really attacking the net with blocking and hitting,” said Henderson. “I think in the third set we thought they were going to just give it to us and put it on cruise control, but Chamberlain then started to serve more aggressive and our passing broke down.”

In the deciding fifth set, the Lady Tigers got down early and fought back but fell in the end.

Henderson said the team fought back valiantly in the end, but the hole they dug kept them from bringing home the victory.

While it was just the first match of a long season, Henderson said, “We have to work on our chemistry between the setters and hitters, our killer instinct and our self-confidence.”

Megan Zahn led the Lady Tigers at the net with eight kills and 1.5 blocks. Landyn Henderson scored five kills, two blocks and two aces. Regan Stoick and Haley Brockel combined for seven aces to lead the serving. Callie Weisbeck dished eight assists, while Brockel added five. Emily Wientjes led the defense with 11 digs.

“We had a lot of nerves this first match, but I think we will settle down and take care of business on our side of the net.”

Hannah Anderson and Mya Knippling led the Cubs. Anderson 11 kills, three aces and three blocks. Knippling had 11 kills and three aces. Chynna Story led serving and defending with six aces and 14 digs.

This week

The Lady Tigers travel to Gettysburg on Thursday to take on Potter County Battlers before hosting North Central on Tuesday in the home opener.

In one of the most tightly-contest rivalries the team has, Mobridge-Pollock holds a 32-31 all-time record with Potter County. The Battlers have won four of the last five to draw within one game, including a 3-0 win in Mobridge last year. Potter County is off to a hot start with four straight wins, including winning the Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Mobridge and North Central are playing for the first time. The Thunder is the 96th different team the Lady Tigers have played. While the Lady Tigers and Thunder are squaring off for the first time, the Lady Tigers and the teams from the co-op (Eureka, Bowdle and Edmunds Central) do have a long history. All-time, the Lady Tigers are 16-2 against Eureka/Bowdle, 6-1 against Eureka and 5-0 against Edmunds Central. North Central is off to a 2-2 start. The Thunder took fifth at the YTC tournament.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-1) 25 25 25

Herreid/Selby Area (2-2) 21 16 20

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 55-60, 5 aces (Haley Brockel 10-10-3, Regan Stoick 10-10-1, Emma Keller 15-15); Setting 78-80, 19 assists (Callie Weisbeck 37-38-10, Keller 38-38-9); Hitting 69-86, 26 kills (Landyn Henderson 15-19-9, Megan Zahn 14-20-7, Channing Wientjes 17-18-5, Regan Stoick 17-21-3, Ellie Fried 5-6-3); Blocks 2 (C. Wientjes 1, Zahn 1); Digs 19 (Stoick 7, Emily Wientjes 6, Brockel 4).

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 23-29, 3 aces (Annaliese Goehring 5-8-1, Brenna Helm 4-6-1, Caitlyn Anderson 3-6-1, Tapanga Pierce 9-10); Setting 54-57, 18 assists (Anderson 43-45-17, Lauren Grage 7-8-1); Hitting 68-88, 21 kills (Rachel Fiedler 17-24-9, Kendell Sawinsky 16-19-4, Rylee Rossow 13-16-4, Pierce 10-14-4); Blocks 1 (Fiedler .5, Pierce .5); Digs 124 (Helm 36, Goehring 34, Fiedler 32).

Mobridge-Pollock (0-1) 25 25 9 13 14

Chamberlain (1-0) 17 19 25 25 16

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 76-81, 10 aces (Regan Stoick 19-20-4, Haley Brockel 11-12-3, Landyn Henderson 9-9-2); Setting 75-76, 13 assists (Callie Weisbeck, 52-53-8, Brockel 16-16-5, Ellie Fried 7-7); 73-94, 17 kills Hitting (Megan Zahn 27-32-8, Henderson 18-22-5, fried 11-14-3); Blocks 4 (Henderson 2, Zahn 1.5); Digs 30 (Emily Wientjes 11, Weisbeck 6).

Chamberlain: Serving (Chynna Story 6 aces, Hannah Anderson 3 aces, Mya Knippling 3 aces); Setting (Taylor Toering 24 assists, Makenzy Mutziger 10 assists); Hitting (Knippling 11 kills, Anderson 11 kills); Blocks (Anderson 3); Digs (Story 14, Mutziger 14).