Lady Tigers take over to beat Standing Rock 49-31

The Lady Tigers started slowly but warmed up in the second quarter to post a 49-31 win over Standing Rock in Fort Yates, N.D., on Monday.

“It was a scrappy game,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “We forced turnovers and ran the court pretty well.”

The Lady Tigers dominated play in the first quarter but could not get warmed up from the field and settled for a 6-6 tie after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter was different. With the game tied at 10-10, Hannah Stroeder started a 14-0 Lady Tiger run with a basket. TyRel Thompson then went on a one-woman seven-point streak with two two-point field goals wrapped around a three-pointer. Lauryn Henderson scored five points with a Megan Zahn hoop in between.

The Lady Tigers made sure the home team would not get any ideas about rallying by opening the second half on a 6-2 run to stretch the lead to 32-16. The Lady Tigers led 39-25 late in the third quarter when Thompson put the finishing touches on a big night. She hit two straight three-pointers to give the Lady Tigers a 20-point lead. The second three snapped the net as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers had other big numbers, pulling down 37 rebounds and forcing 31 turnovers. But they also committed 24 turnovers of their own.

“I think that game had a record for jump balls,” said Bachman. “We have to protect the ball better.”

Thompson used her four three-pointer night to lead the Lady Tigers with a game-high 18 points. Henderson and Zahn combined for 17 points in the first half, while finishing with 12 and 11, respectively. Rebounding was a team effort as Thompson, Zahn and Hannah Stroeder had six each and Henderson had five. Henderson and Jadin Monsen led the ball-hawking with four and three steals, respectively.

Kya Crow Ghost led the Warriors with 13 points. Amara Martinson followed with six.

Miller

The Lady Tigers faced a mismatch in Miller on Thursday, falling 58-26 to the Rustlers.

“They’re [Miller] good,” said Bachman. “We just tried to grind it out.”

Miller, featuring 6-foot-1 all-stater Kadye Fernholz as the leader of the team with five players taller than the Lady Tigers’ tallest players, started the game by scoring nine straight points. When Hayley Borah scored to make it 9-2, the Rustlers scored two more baskets. The game was never within single digits again. The Rustlers led 22-9 after one and 33-16 at the half. Miller started the second half with an 8-0 run to put the game away.

The Lady Tigers struggled against the Miller defense front line that included 6’1” Elie Brooks. The girls never scored double digits in any quarter.

“It was tough inside,” said Bachman.

Henderson scored eight points, Thompson seven and Zahn six to lead the Lady Tigers.

Fernholz scored 19 points, all in three quarters, to lead Miller. Brooks followed with 12. Abby Ketelhut and Rachel Joy added eight points each.

Big Dakota games

The Lady Tigers have two Big Dakota Conference games this week. They play Crow Creek in Stephan on Thursday before hosting Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday with varsity tipoff set for 8 p.m.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Chieftains are playing for the 21st time on Thursday. The Lady Tigers hold a 14-6 edge in the series, but the Lady Chieftains have won the last two, including a 60-30 win last season. The Lady Chieftains are off to a 6-2 start this year.

The Lady Tigers will try and break a six-game losing streak to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte when the Braves come calling on Saturday. The Braves have owned the series of late winning 13 of 14 meetings since the 2013-14 season, but the Lady Tigers still hold a 35-29 lead in the series as the teams are set to meet on the court for the 65th time. The Braves are 4-4 on the season.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-6) 6 26 45 49

Standing Rock (2-7) 6 12 25 31

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 5 2-3 12, Hayley Borah 0 0-2 0, TyRel Thompson 7 0-2 18, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Megan Zahn 5 1-2 11, Jadin Monsen 0 0-0 0, Gennie Krause 1 0-0 2, Draeya Halsey 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 3-9 45.

Standing Rock: Chinia Crow Ghost 3 0-0 5, Haylee Weddell 1 0-0 2, Amara Martinson 2 2-2 6, Kya Crow Ghost 5 2-5 13, Kianna Iron Shield 1 0-0 2, Winona Gayton 1 0-0 2, Totals 13 4-7 31.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 4); Standing Rock 1 (K. Crow Ghost). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 37 (Thompson 6, Stroeder 6, Zahn 6, Henderson 5); Standing Rock 30. Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 18 (Henderson 4, Monsen 3). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Standing Rock 11. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 24; Standing Rock 31.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-6) 9 16 22 26

Miller (3-1) 22 33 47 58

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 3 1-4 8, Hayley Borah 2 1-1 5, TyRel Thompson 3 0-1 7, Hannah Stroeder 0 0-0 0, Megan Zahn 3 0-1 6, Gennie Krause 0 0-2 0, Totals 11 2-9 26.

Miller: Erin Moncur 1 0-0 2, Kailen Krause 2 0-0 4, Abby Ketelhut 4 0-0 8, Kadye Fernholz 8 3-7 19, Elise Brooks 6 0-0 12, Rachel Joy 4 0-0 8, Storm Johnsen 1 0-0 2, Josi Stevens 1 0-0 2, Macie Werdel 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 4-9 58.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Henderson, Thompson); Miller 0. Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 21; Miller 32. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 13; Miller 16. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 21; Miller 14.