Lady Tigers take second place at home tourney

The Lady Tigers played two strong rounds in taking second at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational volleyball tournament held Saturday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers got all over North Central for a 25-17, 25-15 win in the opening round. They started hot and then held off Timber Lake 25-10, 25-23 in the semifinals. Ipswich, 8-1 and ranked honorable mention in this week’s media poll, was too much for the Lady Tigers and handed them a 25-22, 25-18 defeat.

“The weekend went fairly well,” said coach Rose Henderson. “We played really well in the first and second matches. We spread the ball around and used the whole court. With our offense spread like that we had North Central and Timber Lake guessing.”

In the championship, the Lady Tigers fought hard but fell by three in the first set. After they were tied at 22-22, Ipswich scored three straight points. In set two, Ipswich started with a 5-1 run and never looked back.

Henderson said the Lady Tigers played pretty well for a while, but could not keep up the pace.

“We still have to work on our confidence,” said Henderson. “It’s coming. We’re getting there.”

All-Tournament

Landyn Henderson, Emma Keller and Callie Weisbeck were named to the all-tournament team. They were joined by Halie Feldman and Chesney Olivier of Ipswich; Carlie Lawrence of Timber Lake; Julia Spoonhunter and Carissa Stocklin of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; Darina Hoon of McLaughlin; and Miranda Lai of Leola/Frederick.

Ipswich 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock 22 18

Ipswich: Serving 5 aces (Halle Heinz 2, Avery Sylte, Chesney Olivier, Bailey Pitz); Hitting 19 (Hailey Bierman 5, Sylte 4, Heinz 2, Lindsey Grabowska 4, Halie Feldman 1, Paige Mehlberg 1); Blocks 4 (Feldman 2, Sylte 1, Mehlberg 1).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 3 aces (Haley Brockel 1, Callie Weisbeck 1, Landyn Henderson 1); Hitting 12 kills (Megan Zahn 5, Channing Wientjes 3, Regan Stoick 2, Henderson 1, Ellie Fried 1); Blocks 5 (Zahn 3.5, Henderson 1, Fried .5).

Timber Lake 10 23

Mobridge-Pollock 25 25

Timber Lake: Serving 1 ace (Carlie Lawrence); Hitting 14 kills (Macey Bollinger 3, Molly Kraft 3, Shay Kraft 2, Maci Maher 2, Gracie Sandquist 2); Blocks 5 (S. Kraft 4, M. Kraft 1).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 3 aces (Emma Keller 2, Megan Zahn 1); Hitting 23 kills (Zahn 7, Regan Stoick 7, Landyn Henderson 5, Ellie Fried 2, Channing Wientjes 1, Mariah Goehring 1); Blocks 6 (Henderson 5, Wientjes 1).

North Central 17 15

Mobridge-Pollock 25 25

North Central: Serving 2 aces (Kodi Retzer 1, Maia Crawford 1); Hitting 10 kills (Krystal Geier 6, Grace Walz 3, Crawford 1); Block 2 (Geier 1, Walz 1).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 6 aces (Megan Zahn 4, Emma Keller 1, Callie Weisbeck 1); Hitting 19 kills (Zahn 5, Ellie Fried 4, Landyn Henderson 4, Regan Stoick 4, Channing Wientjes 1, Mariah Goehring 1); Blocks 2 (Wientjes 1, Henderson 1).

Championship

Ipswich 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock 22 18

Third Place

Timber Lake 25 25

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20 9

Fifth Place

North Central 25 25

McLaughlin 22 12

Seventh Place

Leola/Frederick 25 25

McIntosh 13 19

Championship Semifinals: Mobridge-Pollock over Timber Lake 25-10, 25-23; Ipswich over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 25-19, 25-17

Consolation Semifinals: McLaughlin over Leola/Frederick 22-25, 25-16, 25-23; North Central over McIntosh 25-17, 25-9.

First Round Matches: Mobridge-Pollock over North Central 25-17, 25-15; Ipswich over McLaughlin 25-20, 25-16; Timber Lake over McIntosh 25-20, 25-13; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte over Leola/Frederick 14-25, 25-22, 25-23.