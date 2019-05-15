Lady Tigers trump Winner course

Winner Country Club belonged to the Lady Tigers on Friday.

Half of the top 10 wore orange and black, helping the Lady Tigers capture the team title with an impressive 394. Host Winner was runner-up at 410.

“What a great day it was for the Tigers,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “This is the best team total that we’ve had in more than two years. Our goal for the postseason is looking more attainable than ever. The girls are excited and poised to finish the season strong.”

Caitlyn Stimpson of Wagner shot 87 to win medalist honors.

Callie Weisbeck was hot on her tail, coming in second at 89. Gennie Krause took third with 99. Keeping the top 10 full of Mobridge-Pollock golfers, Ellie Fried took seventh at 103, Cadee Peltier eighth at 105 and Reagan Weisbeck 10th at 106.

“It was fun to see Ellie and Reagan get their personal bests on a course they’ve never seen before,” said Weisbeck.

Home invite

The Mobridge-Pollock Invitational is Thursday at Oahe Hills Golf Course. The Lady Tigers host two Region 3A rivals and many area Class B teams.

Winner and Chamberlain (third in Winner) will be competing against the Lady Tigers, along with B schools expected to play including Selby, Eureka, Edmunds Central, Leola and Stanley County.

Pre-Region

The Lady Tigers start postseason preparation on Monday at the pre-region meet at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. On the course with the Lady Tigers will be fellow Region 3A teams Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Chamberlain, Parkston, Redfield/Doland, St. Francis Indian, Todd County, Wagner and Winner.

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers compete in Milbank in the regular season finale.

Winner Varsity Invite

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 394, Winner 410, Chamberlain 440, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 560.

Individual Results: 1. Caitlyn Stimpson, Wagner, 44-43-87; 2. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 43-46-89; 3. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 48-49-97; 4. Rylee Root, Winner, 49-49-98; 5. Cheyenne Dougherty, Winner, 52-48-100; 6. Taysa Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 51-50-101; 7. Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 52-51-103; 8. Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock, 54-51-105; 9. Brennan Bachmann, Winner, 53-52-105; 10. Reagan Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 53-53-106;

11. Addy Root, Winner, 55-52-107; 12. Chynna Peterson, Chamberlain, 54-54-108; 13. Devan Dougherty, Winner, 57-53-110; 14. Kelbi Meiners, Winner, 59-52-111; 15. Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 52-60-112; 16. Honesty Eberhard, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 61-56-117; 17. Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain, 63-56-119; 18. Arvish Bhinder, Todd County, 65-56-121; 19. Callie Frei, Wagner, 64-62-126; 20. Tessa Mann, Winner, 69-59-128; 21. Hattie Hespe, Winner, 71-60-131; 22. Payton Mora, Wagner, 69-67-136; 23. Caydence Night Pipe, Todd County, 68-69-137; 24. Bryanna Ducheneaux-Clown, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 72-68-140; 25. Kiersten Durrin, Winner, 64-80-144; 26. Kylynn Lesmeister, Mobridge-Pollock, 77-68-145; 27. Kenzie Peterson, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 69-77-146; 28. TC Lawrence, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 83-74-157; 29. Mary Gillette, Todd County, 74-86-160; 31. Lany LaPlante, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 84-81-165; Sheridyn Runs After, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 82-86-168.