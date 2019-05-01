Lady Tigers win 4×400-meter relay at Cecil Johnson meet in Presho

The girls 4×400-meter relay team won the title at the Cecil Johnson Invitational track and field meet in Presho on Thursday.

The team of Latisha Mousseau, Natalia Gonzales, Landyn Henderson and Hayley Borah won the race at four minutes, 28.83 seconds. They beat runner-up Winner by one-and-one-half seconds.

“The girls fought really hard,” said coach Cody Stotz. “It’s only the second time they’ve run it. We’re not even sure who will be our relays yet.”

The gold medal was part of a four-medal day for Borah. She ran to fourth in the 200 and 400 and ran on the fourth-place 4×200-meter relay team with Mousseau, Henderson and Megan Zahn.

The Lady Tiger relay teams placed in four of the five races. Mousseau ran in all four. She raced with Gonzales, Emily Wientjes and Draeya Halsey for second in the medley and Wientjes, Zahn and Henderson for fifth in the 4×100.

Blaise Thompson and Joshua Norder led the Tigers. Thompson had the highest finish, running a career-best 11:27.87 for third in the 3200. Norder placed twice, taking fourth in discus and fifth in shot put. He landed at 130 feet in discus and 39-7.75 in shot put. Noah Feyereisen gave the Tigers two discus medals, taking sixth at 126 feet. Braxton Albers ran 55.97 for fourth in the 400.

Tiger relay teams had a third and three fifth-place finishes. The medley team of Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Brady Bauer and Caelan McCollam had the third-place finish. Noah Fried, Ashton Pfitzer, Braden Goehring and Caden Halsey ran the 4×100, Eisemann, Reinert, Bauer and Bryston Goehring ran the 4×400 and Thompson, McCollam, Keene Schlomer and Gabe Jerome ran the 4×800.

Although they did not earn as many medals as they would have liked, the team did have a strong day as 25 personal records (PRs) were set, despite the poor training weather and lack of meets due to the weather.

“Everyone was very competitive,” said Stotz. He added that it looks like the team will not be as quick as they had anticipated, but the mid-range runners would be pretty strong by region time.

With Saturday’s Harold Severson Invite in Lemmon and Tuesday’s Miller Invite both cancelled due to weather, the track season is getting shorter and shorter by the day. Seven of the 10 scheduled meets have been wiped out by snow and rain.

The team was able to add one date to the schedule. The Tigers are competing at the Twilight Meet in Sisseton. The meet is Friday at 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be a late night,” said Stotz, “but we’re going.”

Stotz said that unless they can find another meet to go to or come up with a plan to hold an impromptu meet here at Tiger Stadium, the only regular season meet the Tigers have left is the CSDC Meet in Gettysburg on May 11.

“We’re looking for options,” said Stotz, “but there aren’t many.”

Cecil Johnson Invitational

Boys Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Brady Fritz, Winner, 11.42; 2. JD Carter, Stanley County, 11.73; 3. Karst Hunter, Miller, 11.83; 4. Caleb Stukel, Gregory, 11.94; 5. Cooper McConaghy, Wall, 12.02; 6. Colby Kaiser, Winner, 12.08.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Brady Fritz, Winner, 23.75; 2. Cash Wilson, Wall, 23.84; 3. JD Carter, Stanley County, 24.16; 4. Chael Thorn, Philip, 24.51; 5. Tack Tines, Wall, 24.75; 6. Colby Kaiser, Winner, 25.47.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Chael Thorn, Philip, 54.54; 2. Travis Hass, Sunshine Bible Academy, 54.62; 3. Tyson Iyotte, White River, 55.73; 4. Braxton Albers, Mobridge-Pollock, 55.97; 5. Hayden Evans, Chamberlain, 56.91; 6. Trebor Habeck, Stanley County, 57.08.

800-Meter Run: 1. Austin Olson, Jones County, 2:13.44; 2. Marcus Herber, Kadoka Area, 2:13.46; 3. Hayden Evans, Chamberlain, 2:18.66; 4. Declan Tveit, Chamberlain, 2:19.07; 5. Tyson Iyotte, White River, 2:19.44; 6. Grant Thomas, Gregory, 2:19.54.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Jalen Little, Lower Brule, 4:52.68; 2. Kade Watson, Winner, 4:55.34; 3. Jace Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 4:57.66; 4. Austin Olson, Jones County, 5:06.41; 5. Radley Riechert, New Underwood, 5:06.8; 6. Dom Santiago, Chamberlain, 5:06.99.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Jalen Little, Lower Brule, 10:56.66; 2. Kade Watson, Wimmer, 11:23.26; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:27.87; 4. Austin Olson, Wall, 11:28.22; 5. Scott Obago Jr., Lower Brule, 11:49.4; 6. Brodi Sundall, Wall, 12:06.62.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Andrew Law, Wall, 16.04; 2. Coy Anderson, New Underwood, 17.34; 3. Tommy Determan, Gregory, 17.43; 4. Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 17.64; 5. Garrett Knox, Miller, 17.84; 6. Aaron Monk, Winner, 18.04.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Andrew Law, Wall, 43.75; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 45.42; 3. Tommy Determan, Gregory, 45.79; 4. Evan Nordstrom, Stanley County, 46.71; 5. Garrett Knox, Miller, 46.83; 6. Jacob Bielmaier, Wall, 47.04.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Wall, 45.86; 2. Miller, 47.49; 3. Stanley County, 47.97; 4. Gregory, 48.07; 5. Lyman, 48.13; 6. Mobridge-Pollock (Noah Fried, Ashton Pfitzer, Braden Goehring, Caden Halsey), 49.7.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Wall, 1:36.65; 2. Miller, 1:39.81; 3. Winner, 1:40.5; 4. Gregory, 1:40.72; 5. Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:40.74; 6. Lyman, 1:42.62.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Wall, 3:42.46; 2. Kadoka Area, 3:50.1; 3. Chamberlain, 3:51.24; 4. Stanley County, 3:51.74; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Brady Bauer, Bryston Goehring), 3:58.56; 6. Jones County, 4:02.43.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Kadoka Area, 9:01.22; 2. Chamberlain, 9:11.36; 3. Winner, 9:32.06; 4. Gregory, 9:37.24; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Blaise Thompson, Keene Schlomer, Caelan McCollam, Gabe Jerome), 9:48.04; 6. White River, 9:48.58.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Lower Brule, 4:09.46; 2. Wall, 4:12.0; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Brady Bauer, Caelan McCollam), 4:13.33; 4. Jones County, 4:14.97; 5. Gregory, 4:14.03; 6. Miller, 4:20.62.

Shot Put: 1. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 47-11; 2. Brady Hoftiezer, Stanley County, 47-8; 3. Tracy Nielsen, Stanley County, 43-7.5; 4. Jadeon Biggers, Lyman, 42-1; 5. Joshua Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-7.75; 6. Nate Ludovissie, New Underwood, 39-7.5.

Discus: 1. Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 163-8; 32. Reed Orthman, Kadoka Area, 132-5; 3. Preston Norrid, Winner, 132-2; 4. Joshua Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 130-0; 5. Jadeon Biggers, Lyman, 126-4; 6. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 126-0.

High Jump: 1. Brad Lebeda, Lyman, 6-2; 2. Jacob Bielmaier, Wall, 6-0; 3. Bradan McDonnell, Wall, 5-10; 4. Tommy Determan, Gregory, 5-10; 5. (tie) Ross Engle, Sunshine Bible Academy, 5-6, Joren Bruun, Winner, 5-6.

Long Jump: 1. Brady Fritz, Winner, 21-7.5; 2. Zach Eklund, Gregory, 20-0.5; 3. Joren Bruun, Winner, 20-0; 4. Coy Anderson, New Underwood, 19-5.25; 5. Evan Juracek, Gregory, 19-3.5; 6. Brad Lebeda, Lyman, 19-1.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Joren Bruun, Winner, 41-8; 2. Brady Fritz, Winner, 41-7; 3. Tack Tines, Wall, 40-7; 4. Evan Juracek, Gregory, 40-1.5; 5. Brad Lebeda, Lyman, 38-6; 6. Zach Eklund, Gregory, 37-7.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Isaac Cliff, Stanley County, 10-0; 2. Stockton McClanahan, Lyman, 9-0; 3. Gaven Sudbeck, Kadoka Area, 8-0; 4. Cole O’Bryan, Kadoka Area, 7-0; 5. Ethan Ferguson, Philip, 7-0.

Girls Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River, 12.94; 2. Kailen Krause, Miller, 13.44; 3. (tie) Juli Schaub, New Underwood, 13.64, Makenzie Sorenson, Chamberlain, 13.64; 5. Caleigh Little, Lower Brule, 13.74; 6. Taylee Stroup, Stanley County, 13.94.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River, 26.58; 2. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 27.34; 3. Makenzie Sorenson, Chamberlain, 28.75; 4. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.16; 5. Caleigh Little, Lower Brule, 29.85; 6. Jae Hanks, New Underwood, 31.37.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Caelyn Valandra-Prue, 1:00.98; 2. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 1:02.52; 3. Caycee Guinn, Chamberlain, 1:04.632; 4. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:04.91; 5. Megan Warnke, Gregory, 1:06.58; 6. Shariah Brockel, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:06.63.

800-Meter Run: 1. Emma Thomas, Gregory, 2:31.78; 2. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 2:31.81; 3. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 2:37.97; 4. Saige Schuyler, Winner, 2:41.76; 5. Bailey Bierle, Philip, 2:58.04; 6. Alexis Richey, Winner, 3:03.42.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 5:54.78; 2. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 5:49.18; 3. Jolie Dugan, Jones County, 5:58.01; 4. Ella Phillips, Chamberlain, 6:15.91; 5. Keaunna Poor Bear, Wall, 6:27.04; 6. Grace Pekron, Philip, 6:32.04.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 12:06.64; 2. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 12:25.81; 3. Jolie Dugan, Jones County, 12:40.25; 4. Grace Pekron, Philip, 14:24.29; 5. Mandie Chambliss, New Underwood, 15:03.22; 6. Holliday Thorton, New Underwood, 15:35.97.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kadye Fernholz, Miller, 16.44; 2. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 17.44; 3. Skyler Hansen, Winner, 17.54; 4. Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 17.74; 5. Elli Erickson, Lyman, 18.24; 6. Tedra Vrbka, Winner, 18.94.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Skyler Hansen, Winner, 50.46; 2. Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 53.63; 3. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 54.16; 4. Leigha Long, Chamberlain, 55.42; 5. Katherine Jankauskas, Winner, 56.8; 6. Emma Hunt, Jones County, 1:00.73.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain, 53.43; 2. Miller, 53.6; 3. Winner, 54.53; 4. Wall, 55.38; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Emily Wientjes, Megan Zahn, Latisha Mousseau, Landyn Henderson), 56.29; 6. Lyman, 57.22.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. New Underwood, 1:53.01; 2. Miller, 1:53.35; 3. Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:57.98; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Hayley Borah, Megan Zahn, Latisha Mousseau, Landyn Henderson), 1:58.19; 5. Winner, 1:58.21; 6. Wall, 1:58.89.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Latisha Mousseau, Natalia Gonzales, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 4:28.83; 2. Winner, 4:30.32; 3. Chamberlain, 4:32.05; 4. Gregory, 4:41.78; 5. Jones County, 4:57.4; 6. Wall, 4:58.04.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Chamberlain, 10:36.94; 2. Winner, 10:37.54; 3. Gregory, 11:06.54; 4. Philip, 11:26.94; 5. Wall, 12:03.94; 6. Miller, 12:21.54.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Miller, 5:05.03; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Emily Wientjes, Draeya Halsey, Latisha Mousseau, Natalia Gonzales), 5:09.14; 3. Winner, 5:10.12; 4. Jones County, 5:12.02; 5. Chamberlain, 5:17.0; 6. Gregory, 5:18.43.

Shot Put: 1. Cooper McLaughlin, Wall, 35-3.5; 2. Mady Handel, Chamberlain, 34-9; 3. Mercede Hess, Wall, 34-2; 4. Madyson Titze, Stanley County, 32-6; 5. Kiarra Moses, Philip, 30-4.75; 6. Elise Brooks, Miller, 30-1.25.

Discus: 1. Mady Handel, Chamberlain, 120-6; 2. Kiarra Moses, Philip, 114-7; 3. Cooper McLaughlin, Wall, 114-6; 4. Elise Brooks, 109-0; 5. Mercede Hess, Wall, 100-10; 6. Lilly Wagner, Wall, 99-7.

High Jump: 1. Mallory Valburg, Jones County, 4-9; 2. Kaylee Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area, 4-7; 3. Jaedyn Finkbeiner, New Underwood, 4-7; 4. (tie) Jenna Hammerbeck, Winner, 4-5, Skyler Volmer, Lyman, 4-5; 6. Lavin Bendt, Kadoka Area, 4-3.

Long Jump: 1. Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 17-3; 2. Avany Long, Chamberlain, 16-11.5; 3. Ellie Brozik, Winner, 16-7; 4. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 16-2; 5. Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain, 15-7; 6. Lindsey Wilken, Sunshine Bible Academy, 15-4.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Ellie Brozik, Winner, 36-9.5; 2. VonnaGail Schlechter, 33-0.5; 3. Ava Dinger, Wall, 31-1; 4. Jenna Hammerbeck, Winner, 30-11.5; 5. Layni Stevens, Miller, 30-6.5; 6. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 20-2.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Cappie West, Philip, 6-9; 2. Karlie Dartt, Wall, 6-3; 3. Bobbi Jarvi, Philip, 5-9; 4. (tie) Gracie Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area, 5-9, Alec Crowser, Philip, 5-9.