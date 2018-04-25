Lady Tigers win BDC title

After a long wait, the Lady Tigers took to the outdoors in a big way, capturing the team title at the Big Dakota Conference Golf Tournament in Chamberlain on Monday.

“Our girls literally had played one full nine-hole round before this tournament,” said coach Jason Weisbeck, “and then they go out and play close to their personal best rounds, all four of our top golfers. It was awesome to see them get off to a great start and take the Big Dakota title.”

Three Lady Tigers earned top 10 finishes. Callie Weisbeck led the team, shooting 92 and taking second place. Lily Miner shot 94 for fourth and Chloe Jungwirth shot 97 for seventh. Gennie Krause just missed medaling, shooting 111 and taking 11th.

Weisbeck said that along with how well the girls played in their first 18 holes outdoors this year, they also shot as well as they did on a new course.

“These girls hadn’t played Chamberlain prior to this meet” said Weisbeck.

The final results could not have been much closer as just nine strokes separated the three Big Dakota Conference and Region 3A rivals. The Lady Tigers won with 394, Chamberlain shot 400 and Winner Area shot 403.

“With stiff competition from Winner and Chamberlain, we will have some great matchups this season,” said Weisbeck, “and it should be a fun showdown in Mitchell at regions.”

Ronae Klein of Winner Area won the BDC title with a first-place 88. Two more Lady Warriors landed in the top 10. Addy Root shot 92 for third and Sam Marts shot 108 for 10th.

Chamberlain put four players in the top 10. Averie Larson and Taysa Hutmacher shot 96 each, taking fifth and sixth, respectively. Erika Larson shot 101 for eighth and Delaney Peterson shot 107 for ninth.

The top three Lady Tigers all shot a lower score than they did in the region tournament last year, but Weisbeck said that only leads into what the team will work on in practice.

“They all saw a few things they would have liked to have done better or different,” said Weisbeck.

The Lady Tigers will not get much practice in before they head out on the road again. They tee it up on Thursday in Redfield at the Pheasant Invite.

The Aberdeen Roncalli tournament that was scheduled for Monday has been moved to Thursday, May 3. After that the schedule will be back on track the rest of the season.

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 394, Chamberlain 400, Winner 403

Individual Results: 1. Ronae Klein, Winner Area, 88; 2. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 92; 3. Addy Root, Winner Area, 92; 4. Lily Miner, Mobridge-Pollock, 94; 5. Averie Larson, Chamberlain, 96; 6. Taysa Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 96; 7. Chloe Jungwirth, Mobridge-Pollock, 97; 8. Erika Larson, Chamberlain, 101; 9. Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 107; 10. Sam Marts, Winner Area, 108;

11. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 111; 12. Tylie Root, Winner Area, 115; 13. (tie) Kelby Miner, Winner Area, 117, Brennan Bachman, Winner Area, 117; 15. Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain, 120; 16. Chyna Story, Chamberlain, 126; 17. Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 138; 18. K’Leigh Miner, Mobridge-Pollock, 149.