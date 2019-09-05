Laframboise to serve 70 months in prison

A Mobridge man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornman Monday, Aug. 26, to serve 70 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Waylon Laframboise, 41, will also serve four years of supervised release, pay a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Laframboise was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 13, 2019. He pled guilty on May 14, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from February 2014 through January 2015, wherein Laframboise conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in central South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Mobridge Police Department and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Laframboise was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.